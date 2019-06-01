English Garden Tour May 2019

Our spectacular 11 day English Garden Tour has ended, but what amazing memories it has given us.

45 gardeners spent 11 days together exploring 14 gardens, the Chelsea Flower Show, Windsor Castle, a city tour of Oxford, and London sites. It was a whirlwind of scheduled activities, and many added plays, family or friend visits, or additional activities to their journey. Yesterday we left four behind to go on to additional adventures, while the rest of us headed back to the states. It was a fairly easy flight and all but one were on the same flight to Atlanta, and then we parted with others going to NW Arkansas, Tulsa, and North Carolina. When we arrived in Little Rock, we did our own rendition of the Walking Dead! As much as we all enjoy traveling, we also enjoy coming home and getting to sleep in our own beds and see family and pets.



We could not have asked for better weather. We had a few hours of rain one day, and the rest was sunny and warmer than expected. We saw many, many plants we wish we could grow, (but cannot) while we also got ideas of plants we need to try and grow. We saw so much wisteria and some of the largest and oldest plants I have ever seen, but interestingly enough, it is not invasive there.

The edible gardening trend is not just in the US. Almost every garden we saw had a vegetable, herb or fruit garden somewhere on the property. We learned all about topiaries, espalier and lots of interesting staking techniques.

