Flooding in area of NLR raises late-night levee alert

Flooding in an industrial area on North Little Rock's southeastern side late Friday raised concerns about a levee and prompted a National Weather Service flash-flood warning that was later canceled.

Lance Pyle, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in North Little Rock, said the levee is near the 3200 block of Gribble Street south of U.S. 70, about 2 miles east of Interstate 30.

The National Weather Service said at 10:40 p.m. Friday that water was "flowing into a tank containment area" and that flash flooding was likely to occur "very soon."

About midnight, the weather service said the containment unit near the levee breached, not the levee itself.

Although Gribble Street primarily has industrial facilities and businesses, there are residential areas nearby.

Pyle said authorities were also concerned about a second levee near Wrightsville and Woodson, but that levee had not failed as of late Friday.

"It's just something we're watching," Pyle said.

Officials discovered a leaking levee earlier Friday near Birdwood Drive in Little Rock. State Emergency Management Department spokesman Barbara Hager said that levee appeared to be holding.

The Woodson Levee, near Scott in southeastern Pulaski County, began to leak Friday morning after a flood-control device malfunctioned.

"It appears the flapper valve is leaking, and they are working with us to get sandbags up there," Hager said.

The flapper valve allows rainwater to flow into the river when it's low and automatically closes when the river reaches a certain height to prevent back-flow.

Pulaski County officials were ramping up precautions Friday in preparation for historic flooding after Arkansas River crest forecasts were raised as floodwaters made their way into central Arkansas.

North Little Rock officials decided Thursday night to place steel walls at various drainage points along the Arkansas River to help prevent river back-flow from causing problems for the city's storm-water system, city spokesman Nathan Hamilton said Friday.

"The river crest will reach the edge of the sea wall in a couple areas and could potentially affect Riverfront Drive," Hamilton said. "We decided at 7 p.m. on Thursday to pull the gates out of storage."

The steel structures were loaded onto trucks and placed one by one in front of the city's drainage points, leading to the closure of Riverfront Park to pedestrians and vehicles.

"The gates will allow the storm-water system to focus on rain instead of river water," Hamilton said.

The Arkansas River is at major flood stage caused by water flowing into the state from rain-soaked Oklahoma. Flooding is occurring across western and central Arkansas as the water makes its way southeast through the state.

Earlier this week the river was expected to crest in Little Rock at 28 feet, but that prediction has been revised to 29 feet, with the crest occurring Wednesday. If that prediction holds true, it would be the highest river level reached in Little Rock in nearly three decades, city officials said.

"At 28 feet we didn't expect it to get in the drainage system, but at 29 feet we can see the water touching the riverfront," Hamilton said.

The state Department of Emergency Management has already received disaster declarations from Pulaski County and the cities of Little Rock and North Little Rock.

Parts of the Arkansas River Trail in Little Rock and North Little Rock were already under water Thursday, the same day the Clinton Presidential Center announced that the Clinton Presidential Park Bridge had been closed on both sides of the river until further notice. Portions of the presidential park trail, including the lower sidewalk closest to the river, also have been closed.

The presidential center remained open Friday, and dozens of people gathered around the building to catch a glimpse of the rising river.

"It's unbelievable," said Kevin Smith, who drove to the area because his daughter, Mecca, wanted to see the Arkansas River with her own eyes. "Just looking at it makes you respect God, and it makes you respect the water. I have never seen it this high before."

Lemoyne Jones said the rushing floodwater left him in awe.

"I have lived along tributaries all my life," said Jones, who has worked at the presidential center for 15 years. "It's the highest I have seen it since they implemented the lock and dam system."

People milled about the area Friday, taking photos near the river while patrons of the 42 Bar and Table restaurant ate lunch a few feet away from the water's edge.

"I think for most people this is a once-in-a-lifetime kind of event, and it has drawn them out here," Jones said. "Frankly, and especially, for me. I'm 93 years old."

Sloan Powell, who was using her phone to take photos outside the presidential center, agreed.

"I remember the flood in 1990, and I was curious to see if it had reached the same heights as back then," Powell said. "I am not sure right now."

Sandbags were being placed around the Clinton Presidential Center. Sandbagging also was underway in other parts of Little Rock and North Little Rock, as well as in other parts of Pulaski County.

Parts of Tracks Road, County Farm Road, Pinnacle Valley, Frazier Pike, Hillard Road, Hensley Road and Colonel Maynard Road in Little Rock already have been closed because of flooding. Officials said one home in Little Rock -- a city-owned rental property at Rebsamen Park -- was evacuated Thursday afternoon.

North Little Rock officials said they expect 60-70 homes to be affected by the flooding, an increase from an earlier estimate of 40 homes.

"We have knocked on every door and will assist with any evacuation process," Hamilton said. "We have not recommended any evacuations at this time."

