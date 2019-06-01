Illinois state Rep. Kelly Cassidy, D-Chicago, throws her fist in the air Friday in the Illinois House chambers in Springfi eld, as she celebrates the votes for her bill to legalize recreational marijuana use. Joining Cassidy are co-sponsors Sen. Heather Steans (left), D-Chicago, and Rep. Jehan Gordon-Booth, D-Peoria.

Illinois lawmakers OK recreational pot

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- Illinois lawmakers voted Friday to legalize recreational marijuana, putting Illinois on the verge of becoming the 11th U.S. state to do so and bolstering Gov. J.B. Pritzker's efforts to shore up the finances of the state.

The House of Representatives passed the measure that allows the purchase and possession of cannabis by those who are 21 and older starting in 2020. The Senate approved the bill on Wednesday.

Pritzker, who took office in January, has said that he will sign the legislation. The governor's proposal for the budget year that starts July 1 included an estimated $170 million in revenue from the sale of producer licenses.

Illinois joins a growing movement to end the prohibition of the drug. Ten other states and the District of Columbia have legalized recreational pot in the past seven years, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

Illinois is the second state after Vermont to legalize recreational marijuana through the legislature, while other states used ballot initiatives, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

Panel sets hearing on statehood for D.C.

WASHINGTON -- The House of Representatives Committee on Oversight and Reform is set to hold a hearing on a bill proposing that Washington, D.C., be recognized as the nation's 51st state.

WTOP-FM reported that District Mayor Muriel Bowser and Democratic Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton on Thursday announced the July 24 hearing. The last full House committee hearing on a District statehood bill was in 1993.

The bill seeks to have the city "admitted to the Union on equal footing with the other states."

It calls for district-wide elections of two senators and one House representative. It says all district territory would be included in the declaration, save for specific exclusions of federal buildings and monuments such as the White House.

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer of Maryland has said he supports the change.

Duke will settle hiring suit for $54.M

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Duke University has agreed to pay $54.5 million to settle claims that it and nearby University of North Carolina conspired to hold down salaries of medical professors by agreeing not to hire personnel away from each other.

Lawyers for the former Duke radiology professor who filed the class-action lawsuit called the average payout one of the largest for employees claiming violations of federal antitrust laws. The average payout is projected at $10,000 for more than 5,400 current and former workers.

A similar lawsuit against eBay Inc. accusing that company of agreeing with the Intuit software company not to recruit each other's employees was settled by eBay paying $134 per injured worker, attorneys for former Duke physician Danielle Seaman said in a court filing.

Seaman's attorneys now must persuade the federal judge in charge of the case that the settlement terms are fair, reasonable, and adequate to the faculty at Duke and UNC's Chapel Hill campus who taught at either school since 2012. Seaman could get up to $125,000 under the agreement.

Duke and UNC-Chapel Hill have both denied that top administrators had a deal not to hire away people for similar roles.

Duke said last week that the university decided to settle to avoid the cost and trouble of prolonged litigation. University spokesman Michael Schoenfeld said Friday that the money will not come from tuition, gifts or research grants," but otherwise declined to specify the source of the funds.

Tough Bee yields 8 champion spellers

NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. -- Eight contestants were named co-champions at the Scripps National Spelling Bee in an unprecedented competition that went to 20 rounds.

The eight finalists bested 565 other contestants ranging in age from 7 to 14 in the prime-time finals that ran past midnight Thursday. The result is the first time more than two co-champions were named and came as the bee has become increasingly competitive.

The winners are: Rishik Gandhasri, 13, of California; Erin Howard, 14, of Alabama; Saketh Sundar, 13, of Maryland; Shruthika Padhy, 13, of New Jersey; Sohum Sukhatankar, 13, of Texas; Abhijay Kodali, 12, of Texas; Christopher Serrao, 13, of New Jersey; and Rohan Raja, 13, of Texas.

The finalists vied for the $50,000 prize in the finals that were broadcast nationally on ESPN.

Calling the eight remaining contestants "the most phenomenal assemblage of spellers in the history of this storied competition," pronouncer Jacques Bailly, the longtime face of the Bee, announced that if no single winner could be crowned by the end of 20 rounds, all remaining competitors would be declared co-champions and each receive $50,000.

Photo by AP/SUSAN WALSH

Abhijay Kodali, 12, of Flower Mound, Texas, learns Friday that he is one of eight co-champions of the 2019 Scripps National Spelling Bee in Oxon Hill, Md.

A Section on 06/01/2019