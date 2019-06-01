• Sujitno Sajuti, 70, who came to the U.S. in 1981 as a Fulbright scholar from Indonesia and overstayed his student visa, is leaving the Connecticut church where he took sanctuary for 598 days after federal immigration officials agreed to cancel a 2017 deportation order.

• Mary Wischhusen of Clearwater, Fla., said she heard an early-morning crash and discovered that an 11-foot alligator had broken in through a low window and was thrashing about in her kitchen, requiring two trappers and 10 police officers to remove it.

• Ladarrius West, 31, of Greenwood, Miss., who said that for $8,000 his company Big Fella Bus Tours would drive a group of high school seniors to Miami on a graduation trip that included a cruise to the Bahamas, was arrested on a fraud charge after he left the teens stranded in a parking lot, police said.

• Kaleem "Danny" Adnan of Bucksport, Maine, accused of assault and drug possession, has denied that he bound a 6-year-old girl and hung her upside down from a hook, telling police that she and two other children were lying because he cut off their cable TV and video games.

• Kenny DeMoss, a Parkersburg, W.Va., high school principal accused of plagiarizing actor Ashton Kutcher in an address to the school's graduating class, said that while he should have done better in citing his sources, the ideas he spoke about "were from my heart."

• Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the leader of Poland's ruling party and the country's president, Andrzej Duda, are urging Poland's agriculture minister to save some 180 cows and bulls that went feral after years of neglect and have been ordered slaughtered.

• Eric Summage, 39, of Humble, Texas, was arrested and others are being sought in what police described as a professional theft ring that stole 124 tires and wheels valued at $120,000 from a car dealership in Slidell, La.

• Sharon Blackburn, a federal judge in Montgomery, Ala., compared nurse practitioner Lillian Akwuba, convicted of selling drugs in a pill-mill operation, to a drug dealer who destroyed people's lives and sentenced her to 10 years in prison.

• Danielle Martin, 32, of Autauga County, Ala., one of several family members accused of keeping her malnourished 13-year-old son naked, chained to a staircase and forced to sleep in a dog crate, pleaded guilty to aggravated child abuse, prosecutors said.

