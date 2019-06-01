Lyon bomb suspect said to invoke ISIS

PARIS — The suspect in the bombing last week in the French city of Lyon that wounded 14 people had pledged allegiance to the Islamic State, France’s counterterrorism prosecutor said Friday.

Remy Heitz said in a statement that the 24-year-old man has admitted making the bomb and depositing the device in front of a bakery. He will be taken before an investigating judge.

The suspect, identified only as Mohamed Hichem M., was arrested Monday. He arrived in France on a tourist visa in August 2017 but failed to leave. Police did not give his nationality but some French media outlets reported that he was Algerian. He was unknown to police services before the incident.

He was handed preliminary charges Friday of attempted murder, criminal terrorist conspiracy and manufacturing, possessing and carrying an explosive device in relation with a terrorist undertaking.

French President Emmanuel Macron had called the explosion an “attack” but no group has claimed responsibility yet.

Last week, Heitz described video surveillance that showed a man heading toward the center of Lyon on a bike. He was seen arriving on foot, pushing his bike along a pedestrian-only street, then leaving a paper bag on a concrete block in the middle of the street. The man immediately returned to his bike and left the same way. One minute later, the explosion shattered the glass of a refrigerator in the bakery.

The suspect initially denied his involvement, then admitted “pledging allegiance to the [Islamic State] deep down inside and dropping off the explosive device he had prepared beforehand,” Heitz said.

Data analysis of a computer used by the suspect until the end of last year also helped investigators establish he had an interest for “jihadi thesis and [the Islamic State’s] activities.”