• Cardi B made a court appearance Friday in a case stemming from a fight at a New York strip club. The Grammy-winning rapper -- in a pink pantsuit and long, sparkling pink fingernails -- appeared somber and did not speak during the hearing. Cardi B faces misdemeanor reckless endangerment and assault charges in connection with the melee at a Queens strip club last fall. Police say the rapper, whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar, and her entourage were at the club when she argued with a bartender. They say a fight broke out in which chairs, bottles and hookah pipes were thrown, slightly injuring the woman and another employee. Her lawyer has said she didn't harm anybody. Prosecutors said Friday that they would present the case to a grand jury. The conditions of her parole were continued, including an order of protection for the complainants. Fans followed Cardi B out of the courtroom Friday, trying to get photos. She hugged a woman who appeared to be an acquaintance but did not speak to anyone else.

• Former Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis has a book coming out this summer, but he warns it will not be a "tell-all" about President Donald Trump. Random House announced this week that Call Sign Chaos: Learning to Lead will be published July 16. The publisher says it will be an "expansive account" of the retired general's military career. Co-written with Bing West, the book will be an "expansive account" of the retired general's military career, according to the publisher. Mattis, 68, writes about conflicts from Afghanistan to Iraq and uses his experiences for lessons on war and peace. The book was under contract before Mattis became defense secretary in early 2017, although it will touch on events over the past couple of years, it will otherwise avoid what Mattis calls "the hot political rhetoric of our day." Mattis left the Trump administration late last year, saying Trump had "the right" to have a defense secretary whose views were aligned with his.

• Police in suburban Atlanta have dropped a felony charge against the rapper Offset, who was accused of knocking a cellphone out of a fan's hands. Sandy Springs police Sgt. Sam Worsham told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Thursday that "all parties involved were able to come to an agreement." The property damage charge stemmed from an April incident at a Target, where 18-year-old Junior Gibbons said his $800 iPhone was destroyed after he tried to film the Migos member. Gibbons said he wanted the rapper, whose real name is Kiari Cephus, to replace the phone. Offset's attorney, Drew Fielding, said his client was being exploited. Cephus faces separate charges in a July 2018 traffic stop in Clayton County.

Photo by AP/The Seattle Times /Alan Berner

Former Defense Secretary Gen. Jim Mattis, a keynote speaker, visits with attendees after the dedication ceremony and grand opening of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Park at the Museum of Flight, on Saturday, May 25, 2019, in Seattle.

Photo by The New York Times file photo

Offset is shown at his house in Atlanta in this Nov. 17, 2018 file photo.

A Section on 06/01/2019