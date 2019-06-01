DRIVETIME MAHATMA: What's plan for part of Chenal Parkway in west Little Rock that's been disaster for years, reader asks

O Wise One: Chenal Parkway west of Rahling Road is a disaster and has been for years. If you want to test the sturdiness of a vehicle, drive it east and west on this section and if it doesn't fall apart, it's good to go. Train tracks would be better. Will you track down the person responsible and ask if and when it will be repaved? -- Locomotive Engineer in Training

Dear Loco: It's easy to track down Jon Honeywell, the city's director of public works. He's been helpful over the umpteenth years we have written this column.

(Insert insult: That's not writing -- that's typing!)

Honeywell says this section has indeed been overlaid, and within the past six years. But there are underground springs and groundwater that cause the pavement to fail.

The city is now designing a project to reduce the volume of groundwater. Once the project is in place, the road will be resurfaced.

Construction is anticipated to start in early 2020.

Dear Mahatma: Rumor has it that the big apartment complex under construction on North Hills Boulevard will include a traffic light. Is this true? -- Northsider

Dear North: North Hills Boulevard is one of the main routes from North Little Rock's residential areas through Dark Hollow and then the Main Street, interstate and Broadway bridges. We have passed by the construction and wondered the same.

Our sources tell us a stoplight will be built there, and has been in the plans since the beginning.

The developer is paying for it.

Dear Finder of Traffic Info: What is the meaning of "when children are present" on school zone signs that drop the speed from 55 mph to 25 mph? Some places there is a timed light that flashes that indicates that the limit is lower, otherwise not. How do we reconcile this? We want to be legal and want the kids safe. -- A Little Befuddled.

Dear Befuddled: Flashing lights are an easy indicator of children being present in a school zone. Outside of the obvious, common sense and discretion are in order. Weekdays during usual school hours, logic says children are present, even if not in view. Outside of those hours, pay attention, because there are plenty of extracurricular activities. Law enforcement officials have told us that it's better to be safe than sorry in a school zone.

Dear Mahatma: I just read your column and was thrilled to add your comment to my quotable quotes list in my journal -- "my flabber is routinely gasted." I love it and hope to use it soon, perhaps while discussing politics. -- Ann

Dear Ann: A gasted flabber is an expression we probably stole from Dave Barry, the great humorist. The word flabbergast comes out of the 18th century, but its origin is unknown.

We also think Gasted Flabber would be a great name for a rock band. Especially since Vampire Weekend is already taken.

