Donna Collier

Where I live: The Porches at Rockwater, a brand new development in North Little Rock near the Arkansas River west of the Broadway Bridge. (I was the first to move in but now I've got several neighbors.)

Occupation: Executive Assistant to the VP of Marketing, Little Rock Conventions and Visitors Bureau

My Favorite Space: Easily my front porch.

Why: It's screened in and it's become kind of my retreat from the world. At work, I'm always talking to people, solving problems, making connections. But out there, there's no one to need me, no one to ask me for something. Just me, a cold beer, and my dogs Uno and Topher. There's no TV there, and I usually don't even take my phone out there with me. It's just one of the few places I can go to be unbothered in every sense of the word. It's on the east side of the house, so when the sun sets, I can see the reflection off of downtown Little Rock and the Broadway Bridge.

Even if I can sit out there for five minutes, it's a good relaxing five minutes.

If I could do one thing to improve this space, I would: It would be great if it could be twice as big. I really like the idea of sleeping porches from back in the 1800s. An area big enough to have an outdoor bed in. If I did that, my dogs would probably never go back inside. Hosting an outdoor dinner party would also be fun.

— Philip Martin

If you have a favorite Personal Space, email Rachel O'Neal at

roneal@arkansasonline.com

HomeStyle on 06/01/2019