Ruling revives suit on gluten-free meal

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — A federal appeals court has reinstated a lawsuit accusing a restaurant in Colonial Williamsburg of forcing an 11-year-old Maryland boy to leave when he took his own gluten-free meal on a school field trip.

The lawsuit says Colonial Williamsburg violated the Americans With Disabilities Act when the boy was forced to sit outside after Shields Tavern managers said it had a rule against outside food.

While a district judge dismissed the lawsuit, a three-judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals overturned that ruling Friday and said the case should be decided by a jury.

Colonial Williamsburg has said it never asked the boy and his father to leave the restaurant. The living-history museum said they chose to leave and refused to accept a gluten-free meal the restaurant offered to make.

The boy, identified in court papers by his initials J.D., tried to take his gluten-free chicken sandwich into Shields Tavern during a school trip in May 2017. He and about 60 schoolmates planned to have dinner.

But the restaurant, owned and operated by the Colonial Williamsburg Foundation, refused the boy’s request and offered instead to prepare a gluten-free meal, according to the opinion.

The boy turned it down because he “didn’t trust the restaurant to safely prepare” his food, court filings stated. He ate outside, humiliated, he said.

The appeals court said the initial ruling “overlooked” evidence that the boy “repeatedly became sick after eating purportedly gluten-free meals prepared by commercial kitchens,” according to the majority opinion written by Judge Albert Diaz and joined by Judge Henry Floyd.

The judges said Shields Tavern’s rigorous protocols for preparing gluten-free meals are “commendable and may suffice as an accommodation for the majority of people with a gluten intolerance … But in our view, J.D. has put forth enough evidence as this stage to raise a genuine dispute of material fact as to whether the proposed accommodation sufficiently accounts for his disability.”