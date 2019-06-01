State now under emergency declaration

Now that President Donald Trump has declared an emergency in 16 flood-ravaged Arkansas counties, state officials hope the White House will eventually declare a major disaster, as well, a move that would help speed recovery efforts once the water recedes.

Under the Robert T. Stafford Disaster Relief and Emergency Assistance Act, emergency declarations are typically sufficient if the total amount of federal assistance required is no more than $5 million.

Major disasters, on the other hand, are declared when there is damage "of sufficient severity and magnitude to warrant major disaster assistance."

In those instances, the disaster is bad enough that it is "beyond the combined capabilities of state and local governments to respond."

Frequently, emergency declarations are upgraded to "major disaster declarations" once the full scope of the catastrophe is clear.

With western Arkansas facing the worst flooding its residents have ever seen, the emergency declaration is welcome news, according to U.S. Sen. John Boozman, a Republican from Rogers.

"This is a big first step," he said in an interview.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson had formally requested a presidential emergency declaration. Members of the congressional delegation had also sought a declaration.

Federal, state and local officials are now working together to confront the emergency and will continue to cooperate once the waters recede, Boozman predicted.

Arkansas officials will be highlighting the need for a major disaster declaration in the coming days, Boozman said.

"I know myself, the rest of the federal delegation and the governor are leading the charge. We're all committed to making that happen," he said.

The closure of the river to barge traffic, in the near term, is going to be "a tremendous economic burden," Boozman said. "And with the agricultural damage, the homes that are being lost, businesses that are being impacted [and] lost, it's pretty staggering."

Trump's emergency declaration has already expanded the resources that are available for Arkansas officials as they battle historic flooding.

It says it "authorizes the Department of Homeland Security, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), to coordinate all disaster relief efforts which have the purpose of alleviating the hardship and suffering caused by the emergency on the local population, and to provide appropriate assistance for required emergency measures, authorized under title V of the Stafford Act, to save lives and to protect property and public health and safety, and to lessen or avert the threat of a catastrophe."

"Specifically, FEMA is authorized to identify, mobilize, and provide at its discretion, equipment and resources necessary to alleviate the impacts of the emergency. Emergency protective measures, limited to direct federal assistance, will be provided at 75 percent Federal funding," the declaration says.

The 16 counties are Arkansas, Chicot, Conway, Crawford, Desha, Faulkner, Franklin, Jefferson, Johnson, Lincoln, Logan, Perry, Pope, Pulaski, Sebastian and Yell.

J.R. Davis, a spokesman for Hutchinson, said the federal declaration is already boosting disaster-response efforts.

"Basically, the emergency declaration allows us to tap into federal resources while sort of cutting through all the red tape," he said.

For now, the focus is on mitigating storm damage.

"We're in response mode right now. Once we get to the recovery mode, that's when a lot of those public assistance [programs] will become available and folks can tap into that," Davis added.

James Lee Witt, the former FEMA director and father of Dardanelle Mayor Jimmy Witt, said it's hard to know the full extent of the devastation, since some communities won't reach peak flooding conditions until next week.

But the damage, thus far, is substantial, he said in an interview.

"I would speculate and say it will probably warrant a full federal disaster declaration, most likely," he said.

