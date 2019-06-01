Storage tank explodes at central Arkansas chemical plant

An explosion early Friday at a chemical processing plant in Mid-America Industrial Park blew the top off of a 6,000-gallon storage tank and shook nearby residences but resulted in no loss of life or injury.

Garland County Department of Emergency Management Director Bo Robertson said first responders notified him around 2 a.m. that an explosion had occurred at Org Chem Group's Blacksnake Road location.

"It was quite the boom," Robertson said. "It threw the lid to that tank about 300 yards, according to the officer in charge, and took out a transformer on a power pole before it hit the ground."

Robertson said nearby Piney Fire Department was first on the scene and had the fire out before the Hot Springs Fire Department hazmat team arrived to check for chemical releases. He said their testing determined air quality was normal.

"There were no injuries, and they were able to keep the fire contained pretty quickly," he said. "We had a really good response from every department out there, Piney, Hot Springs Fire Department, LifeNet and the Garland County Sheriff's Department.

"It was about as good an outcome as we could ask for, no injuries, no fatalities and despite the explosion we didn't have to evacuate anyone."

Kevin Harris, general counsel for the Indiana-based chemical processing company, said the 6,000-gallon tank contained about 3,000 gallons of an 80% water and 20% sodium hydroxide solution when it exploded. He said the mixture is highly caustic but not unstable.

"It's not the kind of stuff that's going to hurt you if you are anywhere near it," he said. "We're trying to figure out why this happened with that kind of tank. It's not explosive. It's not toxic. It can burn your skin, but it's not stuff with any kind of explosive danger."

Harris said the plant has about two dozen employees. He was uncertain how many were working when the explosion happened but said four generally staff a 12-hour shift. Workers were midway through the 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. shift when the tank exploded.

"It blew off part of the top of the tank about 15 feet in diameter," he said. "It looks like it broke at the top, where the weld was."

The tank contents were not in use when the incident happened, Harris said, explaining that the explosion didn't shut the plant down.

"It only affected one of our processes, and that process was not running anyway," he said. "It will keep us from starting that process for a while. We have to make sure the tank and piping in the immediate area still have integrity."

The company's other two facilities are in Evansville and Troy, Ind. Harris said Garland County's proximity to a major customer led the company there about 15 years ago. The local facility is also closer to Gulf Coast chemical industry customers than the company's Indiana headquarters.

"A lot of our costs are the freight costs of moving things around," he said. "The closer you can get to your customers, the better."