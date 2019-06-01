AWF08 Indoor Panoramic Wi-Fi Camera and Meater+

AWF08 Indoor Panoramic Wi-Fi Camera

What's to love: Inexpensive in-home security camera that records video to a microSD card and through a free smartphone app that allows a homeowner to view what the camera is seeing from anywhere.

What does it do: Motion detection starts the camera recording and through Wi-Fi sends notifications to the user's smartphone if movement is detected. The camera has a wide-angle lens allowing for a panoramic view of a room, has night vision up to 30-feet and a two-way speaker which allows the user to hear and communicate through the camera. The camera sells for $69. More information is available here alcwireless.com.

Meater+

What's to love: Allows the user to spend more time with guests by sending a notification to a smartphone — after downloading an app — when meat on the grill reaches a designated temperature.

What does it do: Dual sensors monitor internal temperature of the meat and temperature inside a grill or smoker. The meat thermometer is made of stainless steel and is water resistant. Meater+ has a signal range of up to 165 feet. It is rechargeable by placing it back in its wooden case and can be recharged up to 100 times on the included AAA battery. Meater+ sells for $99. Find out more at meater.com.

— Cary Jenkins

HomeStyle on 06/01/2019