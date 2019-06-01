Videos show buildup to fatal LR shooting

Authorities on Friday released several videos showing parts of a deadly police encounter that saw officers chase a 42-year-old at a west Little Rock shopping center before shooting him.

Video and audio taken from multiple sources show officers responding on April 21 near the Shackleford Crossings shopping center. Little Rock Police Chief Keith Humphrey said in the video's narration that a caller reported seeing a man fire a handgun into the air.

Dashboard-camera footage shows officers chase a person, later identified as Michael Claude St. Clair, soon after they encounter him. One officer yells "Show me your hands!" after they go around an Arby's and out of view.

None of the camera angles show the shooting or encounter in its entirety. Audio captures the sound of gunshots.

A woman filming several yards away in a parking lot can be heard yelling that someone is "shooting at police" as gunshots ring out.

Humphrey said officers Ryan Stubenrauch and Chandler Taylor returned fire after St. Clair pointed a handgun toward them and shot several times. St. Clair was hit several times, and the officers were uninjured.

St. Clair, a Pine Bluff resident, later died after medical crews took him to a hospital.

Little Rock police spokesman Lt. Michael Ford said the officers were put on paid administrative leave for three days and then returned to their regular duties.

Police departments typically put officers on leave when they use deadly force. Sometimes, they don't return to their regular duties until a county prosecutor clears them of any criminal wrongdoing, as well as until after an internal police department review.

Ford said prosecutors are reviewing an investigative file the department sent them.

