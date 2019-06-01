Sections
Razorbacks AD Yurachek backs booze sales after SEC move

by Bob Holt | Today at 4:30 a.m. 1comment
story.lead_photo.caption Hunter Yurachek, director of athletics at the University of Arkansas, is shown in this 2018 file photo. - Photo by Andy Shupe

FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas Athletic Director Hunter Yurachek said it will be his recommendation that alcoholic beverages be available for purchase by all fans of legal drinking age who attend UA sporting events beginning with the 2019 football season.

It's a recommendation Yurachek can make after SEC presidents and chancellors voted Friday at the conference's spring meetings to lift a ban on selling alcoholic beverages in public areas at sporting events.

Sales will be limited to beer and wine, according to the SEC's new policy, and it will be up to individual schools to determine whether they want to have alcohol available in public areas.

"I think it's an appropriate decision for our conference to allow each school to individually decide what they feel is best in regards to alcohol and how it's served or sold in their venue," Yurachek said Friday. "From a University of Arkansas standpoint, now Chancellor [Joe] Steinmetz and myself have to meet with the appropriate people on this campus and decide if selling alcohol throughout our venues is the right decision for [the UA]. But now we've been empowered to make that decision for us."

Arkansas has sold alcohol in its suites and club-level areas at football games since 2014.

"It's not like it's new to our venues," Yurachek said. "What we could do is just take what we've been doing and expand that to the rest of our stadium."

Yurachek said more than 50 universities are now selling alcohol at their sporting events in public areas.

"What those schools have found is that it curtails the binge drinking in the tailgate areas before the game instead of people trying to get that last drink or two or three in their system knowing it's not going to be sold in the stadium," Yurachek said. "Whereas now [if alcohol is sold in public areas] you come into the stadium and you have a beer that's a little bit higher priced, and you can only get one at a time and sales are cut off at the end of the third quarter. So we'd be able to control that a little bit."

Yurachek is among administrators from several SEC schools who were members of a working group that recommended the new alcohol policy to the presidents and chancellors.

Sports on 06/01/2019

Print Headline: Razorbacks AD Yurachek backs booze sales after SEC move

Comments

  • Knuckleball1
    June 1, 2019 at 7:45 a.m.

    It is about time, the School could have made Millions of Dollars over the years by the number of people sneaking booze into the games...
