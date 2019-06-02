Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest stories Traffic #Gazette200 Paper Trails Listen Digital Replica FAQs Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles + Games Archive
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
OUR TOWN

4 officers allotted to protect Little Rock mayor

by Rachel Herzog | Today at 4:30 a.m. 2comments
story.lead_photo.caption FILE - Mayor Frank Scott Jr. (left), along with (left to right) Little Rock interim Police Chief Wayne Bewley, City Attorney Tom Carpenter and Chief Deputy City Attorney Alex Betton answer questions on March 7, 2019, during a press conference about the release of dashboard-camera footage from a fatal Feb. 22 officer-involved shooting. - Photo by Staton Breidenthal

Four Little Rock police officers are now assigned to Mayor Frank Scott Jr.'s security detail, officials said last week.

Two police detectives were assigned to protect the city's chief executive in April. A memo to the mayor from Police Chief Keith Humphrey obtained by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette last week states that the number of officers was increased to four to curtail overtime costs.

Humphrey wrote that the staff is trying to determine if there is "a more cost-efficient way to provide the necessary security to the mayor."

Document

Little Rock mayor security detail memorandum

View

Scott's office in April released a statement that cited "serious safety concerns" that caused police leadership to advise him to accept protection.

The additional officers were mentioned in a memo Humphrey wrote that provides information on overtime costs in the city's police and fire departments. Questions about overtime in those departments were raised by city directors while discussing budget concerns.

Schedule tweaked for center's pool

The outdoor pool at the Jim Dailey Fitness and Aquatic Center opened Saturday.

The pool's recreation features include a diving board, slide and inflatable obstacle course.

The city has a revised schedule for the fitness center's pool. The pool will be open for lap swimming Monday through Saturday, and for recreational swimming on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through July 21.

Recreation swim time is from noon-6 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and from 1-5 p.m. on Sundays.

The center's entry fee is $5 for people ages 16-59, and $3 for youths ages 3-15 and adults 60 and over. Children under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult who is 21 or older at all times, and adequate supervision of one adult per three children is required.

More information is available from the Jim Dailey Fitness and Aquatic Center at (501) 664-6976.

Running Day event moved to new site

Because of flooding, Little Rock will present a running and walking event in celebration of Global Running Day at MacArthur Park, rather than at the original Murray Park location.

The event, put on by Little Rock Marathon race officials and the city's Parks and Recreation Department, is set for Wednesday at 6 a.m.

Created in 2009, Global Running Day is a grass-roots effort by road race officials in many cities to promote running and walking as a healthy, easy and accessible form of exercise.

The event isn't timed, and any distance run or walked is acceptable. Water, refreshments and giveaways will be available.

There is no charge, but registration is required. The first 200 registrants will receive refreshments and marathon gear on the morning of the event. Online registration is available at https://bit.ly/2W3JhNt.

More information is available at littlerockmarathon.com or by contacting Gina Pharis, a co-executive director of the marathon, at gpharis@littlerock.gov.

Gamble Road plan focus of meeting

City employees will present plans for a reconstruction project on Gamble Road from Markham Street to Stacy Lane in a public meeting Monday.

The meeting will be held at the Parkway Place Baptist Church, at 300 Parkway Place, starting at 5:30 p.m.

Representatives from the Public Works Department will be on hand to discuss the west-central Little Rock project and receive public input.

Metro on 06/02/2019

Print Headline: 4 officers allotted to protect Little Rock mayor

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in

Comments

  • RBear
    June 2, 2019 at 8:33 a.m.

    Okay, this is excessive and I apologize to others who have stated that in the past. I was basing my assumptions off the EP detail in San Antonio, a MUCH larger city. There, the EP detail consists of 2 officers, one who recently retired. Both were good friends. Usually, the mayor was accompanied by one of the officers and sometimes two depending on the size of the crowd.
    ...
    To explain this more, the largest crowd I ever saw the mayor have to navigate with a detail was over 200,000 during New Years Eve. We had to move he and his wife through the crowd about 30 minutes before midnight to countdown to New Years on stage. We worked with the detail (2 EP officers) and other officers in the area and easily moved him through that crowd. The scariest moment was when I was following the mayor who was moving at a brisk pace and turned around to realize his wife had fallen behind. We were able to connect them back up and all was good.
    ...
    Four officers is excessive and not a good sign when the city is dealing with budget shortfalls. Something needs to be reviewed regarding this. I think you can chalk this up to inexperience or, I hate to say it, ego.
  • Skeptic1
    June 2, 2019 at 9:01 a.m.

    No shock here as this newest feckless wonder seems to think he is royalty and that the city's funds are his to spend on himself and his cronies.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT