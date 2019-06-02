4 officers allotted to protect Little Rock mayor

Four Little Rock police officers are now assigned to Mayor Frank Scott Jr.'s security detail, officials said last week.

Two police detectives were assigned to protect the city's chief executive in April. A memo to the mayor from Police Chief Keith Humphrey obtained by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette last week states that the number of officers was increased to four to curtail overtime costs.

Humphrey wrote that the staff is trying to determine if there is "a more cost-efficient way to provide the necessary security to the mayor."

Scott's office in April released a statement that cited "serious safety concerns" that caused police leadership to advise him to accept protection.

The additional officers were mentioned in a memo Humphrey wrote that provides information on overtime costs in the city's police and fire departments. Questions about overtime in those departments were raised by city directors while discussing budget concerns.

Schedule tweaked for center's pool

The outdoor pool at the Jim Dailey Fitness and Aquatic Center opened Saturday.

The pool's recreation features include a diving board, slide and inflatable obstacle course.

The city has a revised schedule for the fitness center's pool. The pool will be open for lap swimming Monday through Saturday, and for recreational swimming on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through July 21.

Recreation swim time is from noon-6 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and from 1-5 p.m. on Sundays.

The center's entry fee is $5 for people ages 16-59, and $3 for youths ages 3-15 and adults 60 and over. Children under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult who is 21 or older at all times, and adequate supervision of one adult per three children is required.

More information is available from the Jim Dailey Fitness and Aquatic Center at (501) 664-6976.

Running Day event moved to new site

Because of flooding, Little Rock will present a running and walking event in celebration of Global Running Day at MacArthur Park, rather than at the original Murray Park location.

The event, put on by Little Rock Marathon race officials and the city's Parks and Recreation Department, is set for Wednesday at 6 a.m.

Created in 2009, Global Running Day is a grass-roots effort by road race officials in many cities to promote running and walking as a healthy, easy and accessible form of exercise.

The event isn't timed, and any distance run or walked is acceptable. Water, refreshments and giveaways will be available.

There is no charge, but registration is required. The first 200 registrants will receive refreshments and marathon gear on the morning of the event. Online registration is available at https://bit.ly/2W3JhNt.

More information is available at littlerockmarathon.com or by contacting Gina Pharis, a co-executive director of the marathon, at gpharis@littlerock.gov.

Gamble Road plan focus of meeting

City employees will present plans for a reconstruction project on Gamble Road from Markham Street to Stacy Lane in a public meeting Monday.

The meeting will be held at the Parkway Place Baptist Church, at 300 Parkway Place, starting at 5:30 p.m.

Representatives from the Public Works Department will be on hand to discuss the west-central Little Rock project and receive public input.

