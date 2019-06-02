A sunny day for Africa

Sunny weekend days have been rare lately. Luckily for Africa Day Fest, it fell on a date when they skies were clear. And an estimated 7,000 to 10,000 people took advantage, braving high temperatures on May 25 to show up at the third annual free, daylong street festival -- a celebration of African arts and culture that took place on several blocks of south Main Street in Little Rock.

Attendees shopped the wares of a bevy of clothing and accessories vendors and enjoyed the gustatory treats sold by food vendors.

Entertainment included spoken-word poetry by Chris James and Leron McAdoo; a performance by the Mabelvale Elementary (African) Drum and Groove Ensemble; dance performances; live music as well as DJ-provided recorded music; and a special treat ... the Komezakakaranga Drummers from Burundi. African dance and best-dressed competitions preceded the announcement of the winner of a trip to Ghana. Event founder Benito Lubazibwa, a native of Tanzania, gave remarks.

As was the case last year, the festival was preceded by an introductory event, the Made in Africa: Fashion Show, which was held the evening of May 24 on the Junction Bridge in the River Market. Under the direction of Angel Burt -- who co-hosted the event with former Miss Haiti International Hermanie Pierre -- the troupe of women, men and children showcased African and African-inspired attire from a number of designers and boutiques. That event -- at which refreshments and libations were served -- culminated in a performance by the Young Stars of Out Loud Artistry, who "blessed the floor" prior to the showing of the latest collection of Project Runway Season 5 runner-up and Liberia native Korto Momolu. With some variations, the dance performance and show were repeated during the festival.

