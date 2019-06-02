Albrights team leaders of Busch Softball Classic

Marla and Clint Albright will direct the Busch Softball Classic July 5-7 in Jacksonville, Sherwood and North Little Rock. This year marks the 40th anniversary of the softball tournament.

Clint "Buzz" Albright was just hoping to get a sponsor for his softball team. Instead, he ended up starting a softball tournament that in July will celebrate its 40th year.

The Busch Softball Classic will be July 5-7 at softball fields in Jacksonville, Sherwood and North Little Rock.

Albright, who directs the tournament with the help of his wife, Marla, explains that he was on a local softball team that played regionally and they wanted a team sponsor. "Somebody said to go to the Busch regional office and talk to them, so we went over and talked to the area director."

Busch agreed to sponsor the team, but didn't want to sponsor just one group. They preferred to sponsor the whole sport. Albright says he was told, "if you guys will conduct a tournament that we can call the Busch Tournament, then that's something we're doing for all the teams."

"And he said, 'If you guys will run the tournament, you can keep any proceeds you make from the tournament to help your team.'" Albright says they were given a little bit of money and five or six kegs of beer for a party. "And so that sounded like a fairly attractive thing. So we launched the Busch Softball Classic with our team."

In those early years, Albright explains, the team did the umpiring for the tournament and kept score. "We did everything. And about the first 15 to 18 years of the tournament, it was a fundraiser for our team and the players worked it and all that.

"And then when I got older, I decided to retire from playing and having a team," he says. He turned his focus to making the tournament a major event. "The tournament had grown so much and we kind of enjoyed it. We thought, what if we took the money the team was making from the tournament and roll it back into the tournament, hire real top flight umpires, just paid people to work for us and use the money from the tournament to really do it the right way? Let's see where we could advance the event."

The first year, the tournament was at the Junior Deputy fields in Little Rock and had 24 teams. They added a women's division and the tournament has not only evolved as a huge men's tournament but also a huge women's tournament. "It's just grown year after year after year, it went from playing with 24 to 40 teams on one complex, then up into the 80 to 100 teams on a couple of complexes. And then last year. I mean, this last year was our biggest year of 171 teams playing on 16 fields in three different cities."

The tournament is an economic boost for the cities it plays in. "We pay the cities for renting the facilities and then they have the concessions so they can make good money on that. We want the cities to win, and the players to win, obviously, and the organization to win."

Albright says that the tournament is run like a business, but not necessarily to create much of a profit, but to create a great event. "So the money is kept in the tournament so we can continue to buy the best trophies, hire the best umpires, rent the best fields."

Two things, says Albright, make this tournament stand out from others. One is they decorate the parks where the games are played. "When you come here, there are big banners, pennants and balloons and all sorts of extra stuff. We get vendors in that set up big retail operations, so they can kind of have a little shopping area. And so you get a feel that this is really special from the minute you walk in. We think of it as a carnival atmosphere that makes it special, festive, like it's an event, not just a tournament."

The second thing, Albright explains, is that they've built it up over the years and are able to draw teams from different areas. One year that included a team of veterans, the Wounded Warriors. "And so seeing different people from different states and different situations all enjoying the same sport adds to that atmosphere as well."

While most of the money from the tournament goes back into the event, it does help others out. "There's never been one specific thing that we donated to, but what we try to do is help teams and organizations -- mostly ones that are connected to softball." For instance, the year the Wounded Warriors played, that team received a donation. They've donated proceeds to the Arkansas Softball Hall of Fame, and they help out local softball teams by hiring them to work at the tournament to earn money for uniforms or for travel expenses.

And while the tournament has grown from one field to needing three to handle all the teams, they hope to soon have a facility large enough to have the tournament in one park. "That's our always been our dream -- to be able to bring it back like it started where it's all at one complex. Then you really get a festive atmosphere and feel. If that happens, that could really be special."

Find out more about the tournament at buschclassic.com.

Photo by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/CARY JENKINS

Clint and Marla Albright show memorabilia from the Busch Softball Classic held annually in central Arkansas. Last year, 171 teams competed in the tournament. This year’s competition is July 5-7.

High Profile on 06/02/2019