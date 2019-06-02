Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest stories Traffic #Gazette200 Paper Trails Listen Digital Replica FAQs Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles + Games Archive
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Amtrak: Flooding disrupting service

by The Associated Press | Today at 3:31 a.m. | Updated June 2, 2019 at 3:31 a.m. 0comments

ST. LOUIS -- Amtrak says flooding is forcing it to suspend service between St. Louis and Fort Worth until Friday.

Amtrak officials said in a news release Friday that flooding has diverted freight train traffic onto tracks used by passenger trains.

The suspended service includes a route through Arkansas, a news release said.

Service between Chicago and St. Louis and between San Antonio and Fort Worth will continue as usual.

No substitute transportation is available other than the scheduled Trinity Railway Express commuter train service between Fort Worth and Dallas, which is ticketed separately.

Some tickets are available for those willing to travel alternate routes between Illinois or Missouri and Texas using the Amtrak Southwest Chief and the Amtrak Heartland Flyer.

State Desk on 06/02/2019

Print Headline: Amtrak: Flooding disrupting service

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in

Comments

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT