Brewers prevail in 13-inning slugfest with Pirates

NATIONAL LEAGUE

BREWERS 12, PIRATES 10 (13)

PITTSBURGH -- Orlando Arcia hit his second home run of the game, a two-run drive in the 13th inning that sent the Milwaukee Brewers over the Pittsburgh Pirates 12-10 on Saturday night.

Both teams blew late leads before Arcia connected with two outs off Alex McRae (0-1) for his first multi-home run game in the majors. Hours earlier, Arcia hit a two-run home run in the second.

Starling Marte had four hits for Pittsburgh, including a three-run home run off Josh Hader in the eighth for a 10-8 lead. It was Hader's first blown save in 14 chances this season.

Keston Hiura hit a tying, two-run home run with one out in the Milwaukee ninth off Felipe Vazquez.

Christian Yelich ended a 1-for-14 slump over his last six games in a big way. He hit his major league-leading 22nd home run, tripled and drove in four runs for Milwaukee.

Mike Moustakas hit his third home run in as many games for the Brewers -- his 16th of the year plunged into the Allegheny River. But he left in the ninth inning after suffering a right hand bruise from being hit by a pitch.

Pinch-hitter Jose Osuna homered for the Pirates while Elias Diaz got three hits and drove in four runs.

Milwaukee's lineup capitalized on struggling Nick Kingham, who lasted just three innings and gave up 5 runs on 6 hits with 2 home runs.

Down 5-0, the Pirates scored four times in the third. Melky Cabrera started with an RBI single and Diaz hit a three-run double.

Diaz hit an RBI single to make it 5-5 in the fifth and two batters later, Osuna's third pinch-hit home run of his career gave Pittsburgh a 7-5 lead.

Milwaukee starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff was charged with 6 runs over 4 innings, allowing a season-high 10 hits with 2 walks and 5 strikeouts.

NATIONALS 5, REDS 2 Gerardo Parra hit a three-run home run that ended Tanner Roark's streak of keeping the ball in the park and Matt Adams added a solo shot, leading visiting Washington to a victory over Cincinnati.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

TWINS 6, RAYS 2 Marwin Gonzalez and Byron Buxton both connected and drove in two runs as Minnesota beat Tampa Bay.

INDIANS 5, WHITE SOX 2 Carlos Santana and Leonys Martin homered and visiting Cleveland took advantage of a White Sox blunder on the bases to end Chicago's five-game streak with a victory.

RANGERS 6, ROYALS 2 Joey Gallo hit a tie-breaking home run for the second consecutive game before leaving in the fifth inning due to injury as host Texas beat Kansas City.

YANKEES 5, RED SOX 3 Gary Sanchez hit a tiebreaking, two-run home run in the fifth inning, Aroldis Chapman escaped trouble in the ninth and the New York bullpen held tight again to beat visiting Boston.

ANGELS 6, MARINERS 3 Kole Calhoun and Mike Trout homered late, Andrew Heaney struck out 10 and Los Angeles overcame two home runs by Edwin Encarnacion and beat host Seattle.

INTERLEAGUE

GIANTS 8, ORIOLES 2 Brandon Belt drove in four runs, Buster Posey homered and visiting San Francisco used a rare offensive outburst to breeze past Baltimore.

BRAVES 10, TIGERS 5 Mike Soroka won his sixth consecutive decision and showed some baserunning flair, Freddie Freeman and Austin Riley each hit a two-run home run, and host Atlanta snapped a three-game skid with a victory over Detroit.

ROCKIES 4, BLUE JAYS 2 Jon Gray struck out seven in a solid seven-inning outing, Nolan Arenado singled to extend his hitting streak to 12 games and Daniel Murphy drove in two runs as Colorado beat visiting Toronto.

Sports on 06/02/2019