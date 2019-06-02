Building permits for the , Little Rock, $metro area, projects valued at $75,000 or more:

COMMERCIAL

York Construction, 11301 Financial Centre Parkway, Little Rock, $4,000,000.

York Construction, 11301 Financial Centre Parkway, Little Rock, $2,800,000.

Moser Construction LLC, 2020 W. Third St., Little Rock, $625,000.

CBM Construction, 701 N. University Ave., Little Rock, $485,000.

East Harding Inc., 111 Center St., Little Rock, $433,000.

Wagner General Contractors Inc., 1100 Wright Ave., Little Rock, $423,000.

Kiemtuyet Kirkpatrick, 2016 Barber St., Little Rock, $400,000.

East Harding Inc., 111 Center St., Little Rock, $354,500.

Wagner General Contractors Inc., 1100 Wright Ave., Little Rock, $280,000.

Ross Sparks Builders Inc., 2016 Barber St., Little Rock, $185,000.

Bell Construction Co., 9401 Mabelvale Cutoff, Little Rock, $171,000.

Denise Hanson, 917 Broadway, Little Rock, $150,000.

Horizon Construction Company, Two Bass Pro Drive, Little Rock, $140,000.

Wagner General Contractors Inc., 11100 Chicot Road, Little Rock, $86,000.

Wagner General Contractors Inc., 1115 W. 16th St., Little Rock, $86,000.

Mr. John Vaci, 9401 N. Rodney Parham Road, Little Rock, $75,000.

RESIDENTIAL

Randy Wright Builders LLC, 509 Eagle Pass Cove, Little Rock, $1,000,000.

Icon Homes, LLCR, 209 Sezanne Drive, Little Rock, $225,000.

Icon Homes, LLCR, 41 Wildwood Place Circle, Little Rock, $200,000.

Graham Smith Const. LLC, Three Piper Lane, Little Rock, $195,000.

Beltran Painting Inc., 7311 Royal Oaks Drive, Little Rock, $135,000.

Scott Greenwood Construction, Seven Pinnacle View Cove, Little Rock, $85,000.

Statewide Restoration, 214 Johnson St., Little Rock, $84,000.

Scott Greenwood Construction, 7124 Kingwood Road, Little Rock, $75,000.

