Business people

ATHLETICS

Chaz Scales, a University of Central Arkansas assistant football coach, has been selected to participate in the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship. The objective of the program, which is named after former Coach Bill Walsh, is to increase the number of full-time NFL minority coaches. Scales is a former college football player for Arkansas State University at Jonesboro.

Lyon College has named Austin Lonsert as coach of its esports program, a varsity program affiliated with the National Association of Collegiate Esports. Lonsert started his professional career as a paid competitor in 2014 with Blizzard Entertainment's Heroes of the Storm. He played with three professional organizations: Lunatik Gaming, SK Gaming and Cognitive Gaming.

BANKING

Bethany Erwin-Tharp has been promoted to the role of business banker at Arvest Bank. In this job, she will originate and manage business loans for customers in the greater Cabot area.

PUBLIC RELATIONS

Ron Standridge has been named communications director for Arkansas Community Foundation, a statewide nonprofit organization. Previously, he was director of alumni and constituent relations at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, public relations coordinator at CARTI and information services specialist for the Pulaski County Special School District.

RETAIL

Walmart has hired Suresh Kumar, most recently Google vice president and general manager of display, video, app ads and analytics, to be chief technology officer and chief development officer. He will report directly to Walmart's Chief Executive Officer Doug McMillon.

STATE FAIR

The board of directors for the Arkansas Livestock Show Association, the organization that produces the annual Arkansas State Fair, has hired Dawn Mabry as Livestock Chairman. She will oversee livestock show activities during the Arkansas State Fair, working with the livestock committee to organize the livestock show, assisting breed superintendents, enforcing competition rules and regulations, administering the youth scholarship programs and helping raise funding for the annual Sale of Champions.

TRUCKING

Doug Voss, professor of logistics and supply chain management at the University of Central Arkansas College of Business in Conway, has been reappointed to the Arkansas Trucking Association Board of Directors. He will serve a one-year, renewable term. The Arkansas Trucking Association is owned and managed by more than 300 trucking companies and industry suppliers.

SundayMonday Business on 06/02/2019