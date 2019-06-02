Creighton eliminates Oregon St.

Arizona State’s Spencer Torkelson slips past the tag of Stony Brook second baseman Brandon Janofsky on an RBI double in an NCAA regional game Saturday in Baton Rouge. The Sun Devils won 13-5.

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- Isaac Collins hit a solo home run in the top of the third inning, giving No. 2 seed Creighton an early lead it would not relinquish in a 4-1 victory that eliminated defending national champion Oregon State on Saturday.

The Bluejays (39-12) play the loser of Saturday's second game between No. 4 seed Cincinnati and No. 3 seed Michigan today in another elimination game.

Oregon State (36-20-1), the No. 16 national seed, was the first national seed eliminated in the 2019 NCAA Tournament.

After losing to Cincinnati 7-6 in their first game Friday, the top-seeded Beavers were in the difficult position of needing four consecutive victories to advance to a super regional.

After seven innings, the Beavers trailed 4-1 and had as many errors (three) as hits.

OSU fans gave catcher Adley Rutschman a standing ovation after his deep fly out to center leading off the bottom of the eighth, acknowledging what was likely his last plate appearance in a Beavers uniform.

The Pac-12 Player of the Year has been projected as the No. 1 overall pick in next week's Major League Baseball draft.

The Bluejays, who were shut out Friday by Michigan 6-0 in their first regional game, added two more runs in the third after Collins' home run, helped by two OSU errors, to extend the lead to 3-0.

With the score 3-1 in the seventh, defense hurt the Beavers again. Creighton had runners at the corners with one out.

Reliever Dylan Pearce went for a pickoff play at third, but third baseman George Mendoza could not handle the throw and was charged with an error. The miscue allowed Will Robertson to score, giving the Bluejays a 4-1 advantage.

ATHENS REGIONAL

FLORIDA ATLANTIC 10, MERCER 6

ATHENS, Ga. -- Bobby Morgensen homered twice and drove in five runs, powering Florida Atlantic to a victory over Mercer in an elimination game.

The Owls (41-20) had two big innings. They scored four runs in the fourth and had a five-run seventh.

Florida State 12,

Georgia 3

CJ Van Eyk struck out nine in eight innings, Mike Salvatore had three hits including a home run, and Florida State beat Georgia to advance to today's regional final.

Georgia (45-15) took a 2-0 lead when Tucker Maxwell scored on a throwing error in the top of the third.

But the third-seeded Seminoles (37-21) tied it in the same inning and pulled away to a 10-2 lead with a three runs in the fourth and five runs in the fifth.

ATLANTA REGIONAL

COASTAL CAROLINA 9, FLORIDA A&M 4

ATLANTA -- Jake Wright and Parker Chavers each homered to help lead Coastal Carolina to a victory over Florida A&M in an elimination game.

Coastal Carolina (36-25-1), the 2016 College World Series champion, built a sizable lead by scoring three runs in both the third and fourth innings.

Auburn 6, Georgia Tech 5

Steven Williams hit a three-run, walk-off home run with two outs in the bottom of the ninth, giving Auburn a victory over Georgia Tech.

The Tigers (35-25) scored four unearned runs in the inning off Yellow Jackets ace Connor Thomas (9-2).

Auburn's Conor Davis reached on an error by short stop Luke Waddell and Will Holland was hit by a pitch. Thomas got two consecutive outs before Rankin Woley's RBI single.

BATON ROUGE REGIONAL

ARIZONA STATE 13,

STONY BROOK 5

BATON ROUGE -- Trevor Hauver had three hits, drove in two runs and scored twice, and Arizona State staved off elimination with a victory over Stony Brook.

Gage Workman and Sam Ferri also had three hits apiece, while Spencer Torkelson, Alika Williams and Carter Aldrete each drove in two runs to help the Sun Devils.

LSU 8, Southern Miss 4

Cade Beloso and Zach Watson homered to lead LSU past Southern Mississippi.

LSU took the lead for good when Saul Garza's bases-loaded single scored two runs, making it 6-4 in the top of the eighth inning. Garza scored on the next at bat and the Tigers added an insurance run in the top of the ninth.

CHAPEL HILL REGIONAL

TENNESSEE 10,

UNC WILMINGTON 3

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- Connor Pavolony hit a grand slam and Tennessee beat UNC Wilmington in an elimination game.

Ricky Martinez drove in two runs and finished with three hits, and Pete Derkay added an RBI to help the second-seeded Volunteers (39-20) advance.

NORTH CAROLINA 16, LIBERTY 1

Ashton McGee drove in four runs, and North Carolina hit five home runs in a rout of Liberty to advance to the championship round.

McGee hit a two-run shot in the sixth inning and Michael Busch, Aaron Sabato, Dylan Harris and Brandon Martorano also homered for the top-seeded Tar Heels (44-17).

GREENVILLE REGIONAL

CAMPBELL 5, N.C. STATE 4

GREENVILLE, N.C. -- Campbell held on to beat North Carolina State in the completion of a tournament opener suspended overnight due to severe weather.

The third-seeded Camels (36-19) needed only about 15 minutes to finish off the upset of the second-seeded Wolfpack (42-18) and advance.

QUINNIPIAC 5,

EAST CAROLINA 4

Liam Scafariello hit a tiebreaking two-run home run in the seventh inning, and Quinnipiac upset East Carolina in the teams' rain-delayed opener.

Scafariello broke a 3-3 tie with his drive to left off Evan Voliva (5-4). Evan Vulgamore also homered to help the fourth-seeded Bobcats (30-27) earn the first NCAA Tournament victory in school history.

LOS ANGELES REGIONAL

BAYLOR 24,

NEBRASKA-OMAHA 6

LOS ANGELES -- Baylor's Shea Langeliers set an NCAA Baseball Tournament record with 11 runs batted in as Baylor defeated Nebraska-Omaha.

The previous record was 10 RBI, which was shared by Vanderbilt's Connor Kaiser (2018) and Miami's Kevin Brown (2001). The junior catcher went 5 for 6, including 3 home runs.

LOUISVILLE REGIONAL

INDIANA 9,

ILLINOIS-CHICAGO 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- Matt Lloyd hit a three-run home run in the sixth inning, Cole Barr and Drew Ashley each added solo home runs and Indiana avoided elimination with a victory over Illinois-Chicago.

Four of the second-seeded Hoosiers' eight hits were for extra bases.

ILLINOIS STATE 4,

LOUISVILLE 2

Jeremy Gaines' two-run double capped a three-run sixth inning, Matt Walker threw a complete-game six-hitter and Illinois State upset top-seeded Louisville in a winner's bracket game.

Louisville (44-16) went ahead 2-1 in the sixth on Tyler Fitzgerald's RBI grounder and Logan Wyatt's run-scoring single, but ISU (36-24) quickly answered with three runs off two hits in their at-bat.

LUBBOCK REGIONAL

FLORIDA 13, ARMY 5

LUBBOCK, Texas -- Jack Leftwich took a perfect game into the sixth inning, Kendrick Calilao hit one of four Florida home runs while driving in five runs and the Gators cruised past Army in an elimination game.

Josh White homered off Leftwich (6-5) with one out in the sixth to end the bid for a perfect game and shutout.

Texas Tech 3,

Dallas Baptist 2

Cameron Warren hit a two-run homer early and reliever Taylor Floyd pitched out of trouble twice during four-plus hitless innings as Texas Tech advanced to the championship of its home regional.

Floyd (5-3) coaxed inning-ending outs in the fifth and sixth with the tying run at third base and retired the last eight batters after a one-out walk in the seventh. The sidewinding right-hander struck out five.

MORGANTOWN REGIONAL

TEXAS A&M 11, FORDHAM 2

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- Hunter Coleman hit two home runs to lead Texas A&M to a victory over Fordham in an elimination game.

Aggies pitcher Asa Lacy (8-4) didn't allow a hit until Andy Semo's single with two outs in the fifth inning. Lacy gave up 3 hits in 7 innings, struck out 7 and walked 1.

DUKE 4, WEST VIRGINIA 0

Sophomore Bryce Jarvis threw eight strong innings in a duel against Big 12 pitcher of the year Alek Manoah as Duke beat West Virginia to move one win away from capturing an NCAA Tournament regional for the second consecutive season.

The third-seeded Blue Devils (33-25) made the most of four hits against the Mountaineers to advance to today's championship game.

NASHVILLE REGIONAL

OHIO STATE 9,

MCNEESE STATE 8 (13)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Ridge Winand singled in the winning run in the 13th inning, and Ohio State eliminated McNeese. Reliever Andrew Magno (5-3) struck out 6 of the final 7 batters and finished with a career-high 12 strikeouts in 71/3 innings.

Vanderbilt 8,

Indiana State 5

Ethan Paul's two-run double keyed a four-run ninth as Vanderbilt beat Indiana State.

Vanderbilt led 4-1 going into the ninth when Julian Infante led off with a double. Paul added with his double, which wound up the winning runs with a 6-1 lead.

OKLAHOMA CITY REGIONAL

CONNECTICUT 10,

HARVARD 2

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Chris Winkel hit one of Connecticut's three triples and drove in three runs, Joe Simeon pitched three innings of solid relief, and the Huskies eliminated Harvard.

The Huskies (37-24) jumped on Harvard starter Ian Miller (3-4) for seven runs in the second inning.

OXFORD REGIONAL

JACKSONVILLE STATE 7, ILLINOIS 5

OXFORD, Miss. -- Andrew Naismith had a pinch two-run double in the eighth inning as Jacksonville State rallied late to beat Illinois in an elimination game.

Jacksonville State (38-22) was scoreless until its first four batters in the seventh got hits. Nic Gaddis and Alex Strachan had two-run home runs.

Mississippi 6, Clemson 1

Mississippi freshman Doug Nikhazy struck out nine pitching into the ninth inning, and the Rebels beat Clemson to advance to the regional final on their home field.

Ole Miss led for good after Cole Zabowski and Cooper Johnson opened the second inning with back-to-back home runs off Mat Clark (9-3), who allowed four runs over 31/3 innings.

Kevin Graham added a pinch-hit homer leading off the eighth for the Rebels (39-25).

STANFORD REGIONAL

SACRAMENTO STATE 6,

UC SANTA BARBARA 4

STANFORD, Calif. -- Trevor Doyle had two hits, including a go-ahead two-run double in the eighth inning, and Sacramento State avoided elimination with a victory over UC Santa Barbara.

Hornets' leadoff hitter Bronson Grubbs singled in his first three at bats and drove in three runs to help Sacramento (40-24) open a 4-0 lead after four innings.

STARKVILLE REGIONAL

MIAMI 12, SOUTHERN 2

STARKVILLE, Miss. -- Alex Toral drove in four runs, Adrian Del Castillo hit two doubles and Miami beat Southern in an elimination game.

Miami (40-19) jumped on top early with four runs in the first inning. The Hurricanes added eight runs in the fifth inning to put the game out of reach.

Mississippi StATE 7,

Central Michigan 2

Ethan Small struck out 10 over six innings, Mississippi State's offense pounded 16 hits and the Bulldogs rolled to a victory over Central Michigan.

Mississippi State (48-13) scored four runs in the first inning and two more in the third to take a 6-0 advantage.

Elijah McNamee started the scoring with a two-run double, Josh Hatcher had 3 hits and 2 RBI, and Tanner Allen had 4 hits, including a home run.

