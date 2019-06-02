Dweebs at sea

It is the first concert of the JoCo Cruise 2019, and things are going so wrong. The musicians can't hear themselves sing. Instruments drop out at random. One of the performers, Jim Boggia, has lost his voice.

Jonathan Coulton, the singer-songwriter for whom the cruise is named, grouses that it is a "train wreck on a boat."

They carry on, trying to wrestle a show from the mess. Boggia starts playing "When You Wish Upon a Star" on his ukulele and raspily invites us all to sing along. The assembled hundreds join in a mass mumble, but one woman's voice stands out and confidently rises, clear and lovely. Paul Sabourin, another of the performers, hops off the stage and hands her a microphone. The performers complete the song to rousing cheers.

I spot the singer. She is wearing extravagantly long elf ears.

Now in its ninth year, the JoCo Cruise is a grand annual gathering of the nerd tribe. You may not have heard of Coulton, who left his job writing software in 2005 to explore a music career, but he has built a fervid online community of fans. He writes quirky, funny and often sneakily touching songs that play off geeky themes, including "Re: Your Brains," about the guy who works in the office down the hall from you and who is a zombie now, and "Skullcrusher Mountain," about a mad scientist trying to woo a woman whom his assistant, Scarface, has abducted. Coulton is also the in-house musician for the NPR game show Ask Me Another, and wrote the end credits song, "Still Alive," for the best-selling video game "Portal."

The JoCo Cruisers are here to hear music from him and the other performers, sure, but there's more: For lovers of science fiction and fantasy there are novelists giving talks and being generally smart and funny, there are stand-up comics, some journalists and even an astrophysicist giving a late-night lecture on when and how the universe could end. Most of the performers are what Felicia Day, the actor and writer, calls "situationally famous": not recognized on the street, but superstars at places like Comic-Con and on the Internet. The cruise also caters to a broad range of fascinations, including board games with many-sided dice, tech, crafts, cosplay and a zillion fandoms.

At this point, some readers -- maybe you, we're not judging -- might be thinking that if they found themselves dropped into the middle of all this, they would be tempted to jump over the railing into the wine-dark sea, seeking the sweet release of death. But there are 2,000 people here, having a blast. This year, JoCo sold out the entire Oosterdam, a Holland America Line ship. It departed in early March from Fort Lauderdale, Fla., for a weeklong trip with stops in Half-Moon Cay in the Bahamas, and Tortola, part of the British Virgin Islands, as well as San Juan, Puerto Rico.

RISE OF THE 'AFFINITY CRUISE'

A nerd cruise might sound very specialized, but specialization is a big part of cruise travel, said Michael Driscoll, editor-in-chief of Cruise Week, an industry publication. Affinity cruises, as they are called, are "a huge component" of the cruise business that is all but "indestructible to the business trends." Conservatives can head out to sea with The National Review, while liberals can set sail with The Nation; sites like Theme Cruise Finder have trips that cater to every conceivable interest. The JoCo cruise is often referred to as "nerd summer camp at sea," said Sabourin, half of the comedy-music team Paul and Storm and one of the four people who plans and runs each cruise. The common thread, he said, is "indoor-kid things."

It is a colorful crowd, literally. Many of the sea monkeys -- the name is a play on a Coulton song, "Code Monkey," about a lovesick software writer -- stand out in the everyday world, with their flamboyantly dyed hair and extensive and intricate tattoos. There is a healthy contingent of LGBT folks, as well. As I boarded the Oosterdam, I felt a little like an outsider, with my graying, undyed hair and conspicuous lack of tattoos. But I soon realized that my fellow passengers were not significantly more eye-catching than are a fair number of my co-workers and also realized there were plenty of dull people such as myself, including families with children, blending into the background.

The cruise can be intensely social, with built-in conversation starters. Everyone's name tag has room to write down something to "ask me about ... " So as people pass in the buffet, topics wander by that include "Dungeons and Dragons," "CCL" (Citizens' Climate Lobby), "Anxiety and Depression," "Baking!" and "My Bone Spurs."

But the cruise goes very far to make introverts and the socially awkward comfortable, as well. At check in, everyone is offered two "Friendshipping" buttons that describe your attitude toward conversation: a big green YEAH for those who invite contact, and a red NAH for those who would rather not. The concept, which has precedents in the autism community, works beautifully for the merely shy. Sections of the ship are deemed quiet zones, and those who don't want to attend the crowded, raucous evening concerts can watch a simulcast in a darkened lounge or even on the television in their cabins. The result is a floating community of friends, even if they have never met. "You'll never find a group of nicer, more kind people," said Linda Shapley, a former managing editor of The Denver Post making the trip with her husband, Ed.

PASSENGER-CREATED PROGRAMS

It's a make-your-own-fun environment: Fully half of the 344 programs during the week were created by the passengers; their activities are called the "shadow cruise." The programming came to 605 hours of activities or 25.46 days' worth over the seven-day cruise. There is so much to do that on the first night, the organizers warn against overdoing things, laying out what they called the "5-3-1 rule": Make sure to get five hours of sleep a night, eat three meals, and "one shower or bath per day," a line that got a knowing laugh from the crowd.

On the second day, after getting sand between my toes on Half Moon Cay, I wandered over to JoustMania, one of the shadow cruise activities. Presented by a guy who goes by Loki and has a particularly fine lavender beard, JoustMania does not involve horses or lances. Players hold game controllers that look a little like microphones with a light-up top that are sensitive to motion. The idea is to jostle your opponents' controllers without letting your own be jostled. Get jostled and the color of the controller changes and a crashing sound occurs; you're out until the next round.

The game began. Music played; ragtime pieces mainly, that sped up and slowed down, which somehow affected the sensitivity of the controllers. The players warily stepped around one another, attempting slaps at arms while protecting their own controllers. It looked like a dance, or a form of martial arts practiced on a space station. A woman in a Doctor Who "Tardis" dress glided by like quicksilver on a plate. "She teaches yoga," a friend noted.

I was quickly taken out by a teenager. In my defense, I believe she may have been a trained assassin.

MAKING ROOM FOR 'NERD ADJACENT'

A few weeks before the trip, I spoke with John Scalzi, a best-selling author of science fiction and a JoCo regular. Along with his duties as a situationally famous writer, which involves leading writing workshops and doing readings of his work, he is a kind of avatar of goofy fun. Joyful and hammy, he belted out "Cruella De Vil" at the cruise's Disney singalong and also hosts an end-of-cruise dance party.

I asked him, "Am I nerd enough for this cruise?"

"Dude," he said laughing, "Yes. You are." That wasn't just about my own obvious demi-nerdiness, but also the fact that many people who are not nerdy in any way, like Scalzi's wife, Krissy, enjoy it. He refers to such people as "nerd adjacent." Besides, he noted, "the line between what has classically been nerdy and what is classically mainstream has begun to fluctuate and flow." Last year's biggest film was Black Panther, based on a comic book. "The mainstream world and the nerd world are thoroughly entwined now," he said.

How this chaotic miracle comes together is the work of Coulton, Sabourin and Greg DiCostanzo, who is the "Storm" of Paul and Storm, and Drew Westphal, the chief operating officer of the partnership. Sabourin and I met to talk in the ship's casino, a place we knew would be quiet. In a lounge across the way, the JoCo planners set up more than 40 old video game consoles, which drew a crowd day and night. On the casino side, the dealers had nothing to do. "Everybody here actually understands probability," Sabourin joked.

These people haven't always had an entire ship to themselves. The first cruise attracted about 350 Coulton fans. It has grown, year by year until three years ago they were able to book a ship. This year, the ship sold out. Next year's cruise, on an even bigger ship, is selling out fast. No cruise yet has lost money, Sabourin said.

To Sabourin, the cruise is not just a job -- in fact, a multimillion-dollar-enterprise -- and exhausting fun, but also a mission. The organizers seek a diverse cast of performers and passengers. The cruise also raised some $80,000 for Puerto Rico after 2017's devastating Hurricane Maria.

"We're helping bring people joy, helping them learn new things and getting them out of their comfort zone," Sabourin said. "I want people to be better for having attended this event. Maybe that sounds lofty from someone who writes humorous music for a living, or incongruous for an event happening on a giant floating hotel. But I stand by it."

Photo by The New York Times/TONY CENICOLA

Costumes are the norm on the JoCo Cruise, a theme cruise for sci-fi fans, gamers and fans of musician Jonathan Coulton.

Photo by The New York Times/TONY CENICOLA

Guests play in a vintage console game library on the “nerd”-friendly JoCo Cruise on Holland America’s Oosterdam.

Photo by The New York Times/TONY CENICOLA

Guests build a scale model of Holland America’s Oosterdam while on the JoCo Cruise, a theme cruise with special activities for its passengers.

Photo by The New York Times/TONY CENICOLA

Katie Mack, a theoretical astrophysicist, gives a lecture on the JoCo Cruise. Themed cruises offer activities and opportunities for people with special interests.

Photo by The New York Times/TONY CENICOLA

A land concert in Puerto Rico is just one of the events that can be experienced during the themed JoCo Cruise.

Travel on 06/02/2019