Filing supports law on Israel boycotts

A pledge not to boycott Israel added as a part of many business contracts with the state neither requires nor restricts speech that is protected by the First Amendment, the state attorney general's office said in a legal brief filed Friday.

The defense of the state law in appellate court comes after legal challenges in three other states succeeded in temporarily halting the enforcement of anti-boycott laws. Meanwhile, some federal lawmakers are pushing for a law supporting the ability of state and local governments to enact such measures.

The attorney general's filing follows an appeal by the American Civil Liberties Union on behalf of the Arkansas Times seeking to reinstate the news organization's challenge to Act 710, passed in 2017.

The law requires companies to agree to the anti-boycott pledge for state contracts of $1,000 or more, with an exception for companies offering goods or services discounted by at least 20% compared with the "lowest certifying business."

The Arkansas Times in December sued in federal district court, arguing the law violates free-speech protections in the U.S. Constitution. The Times, based in Little Rock, in a post on its website has said it has never boycotted Israel nor advocated editorially for a boycott.

In January, Chief U.S. District Judge Brian Miller dismissed the lawsuit. The Arkansas Times, supported by the ACLU, is now appealing Miller's order.

The most recent attorney general's filing claims 27 states "have provisions like Act 710."

The measures passed in recent years have come about in contrast to what's known as the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions movement. Those supporting the movement "generally express sympathy for the Palestinian cause," according to a 2017 Congressional Research Service report. The movement as "a loose grouping of actors from various countries who advocate or engage in economic measures against Israel," the report states.

'LIMITED GOAL'

The filing Friday describes the Arkansas law as having the "limited goal of ensuring that Arkansas taxpayers do not fund discriminatory conduct." The law "does not prohibit anyone from criticizing Israel, condemning Act 710, or even advocating boycotting," the attorney general's brief states.

Much of the brief describes legal viewpoints on boycotts. The court filing also describes certain actions taken by the Arkansas Times, which filed its suit against the 10 members of the University of Arkansas System board of trustees, stating that the University of Arkansas-Pulaski Technical College required an anti-boycott certification as a condition for an advertising contract.

The attorney general's filing states that a boycott of Israel "is not inherently expressive and not protected by the First Amendment." The brief goes on: "Because the expressiveness of a decision not to purchase Israeli goods depends upon accompanying explanatory speech, boycotting Israel is not inherently expressive conduct."

The government generally "may not compel expression of a political or ideological message," the brief states.

"But where the subject of certification is not itself protected by the First Amendment -- for instance, that an individual has not committed a felony, does not have substantial unpaid tax debts, or is an equal-opportunity hirer -- requiring certification poses no First Amendment problem.

"The same is true here. Because there is no constitutional right to boycott Israel, requiring truthful certification poses no First Amendment problem," the state attorney general's brief states.

The filing was submitted by Leslie Rutledge, state attorney general; Nicholas Bronni, solicitor general; Vincent Wagner, deputy solicitor general; and Dylan Jacobs, assistant solicitor general.

The brief claims that between when the law took effect Aug. 1, 2017, and the Times' lawsuit, "no contractor challenged Act 710's prohibition on public entities contracting with companies engaged in discriminatory boycotts of Israel."

The filing also claims the Arkansas Times previously executed 25 contracts with Pulaski Tech in 2018, and that articles published by the Times critical of Act 710 "suggest that Arkansas Times refused to comply for the very purpose of ginning up this lawsuit."

In April, an ACLU leader praised a federal court's decision to block a similar Texas law, with the ruling coming after similar rulings in Arizona and Kansas. The ACLU has been involved with legal challenges to anti-boycott laws in other states.

"Whatever their views on the [Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions] movement, members of Congress and state legislators should heed this strong message from the courts: The right to boycott is alive and well in the United States and any attempt to suppress it puts you squarely on the wrong side of the Constitution," Brian Hauss, staff attorney with the ACLU's Speech, Privacy, and Technology Project, said in a statement in April.

U.S. SENATE MEASURE

Reaction to the ruling in Texas has involved Gov. Greg Abbott last month signing into law a bill stating the anti-boycott measure applies only to contracts with companies that have more than 10 full-time workers and when the contract is more than $100,000, The Texas Tribune reported.

In the U.S. Senate, a bill was passed this year that includes a provision allowing states or local governments to "adopt measures" to divest assets from entities using boycotts against Israel. Thus far, no vote has taken place in the U.S. House.

In a statement released in January after the dismissal of the Arkansas Times lawsuit, U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., said Congress "now has the opportunity to build on this pro-Israel victory by passing" the legislation.

"This bill would authorize continued military aid to Israel while protecting states like Arkansas that are combating the [Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions] movement," Cotton said.

Several organizations have filed briefs in support of the Arkansas Times, including the National Lawyers Guild. A friend-of-the-court brief filed in April by the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press and 15 other journalism groups argues that the editorial independence of news outlets is endangered by the Arkansas law.

By either certifying that it does not boycott Israel or by choosing to sign the pledge, a news outlet "could be seen as taking a position on a fraught matter of great public interest, which it has covered or may one day wish to cover," states the brief submitted by the journalism groups.

