Huskies survive elimination twice

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Taran Alvelo struck out 16 in a complete-game shutout, and Washington defeated Oklahoma State 1-0 in a Women's College World Series elimination game Saturday night.

Washington (52-8) advanced to play UCLA today in the semifinals. The Huskies will need to win twice to advance to the best-of-three championship series, while UCLA will need to win only once.

Alvelo lost her opener Thursday against Arizona, but she bounced back Saturday to get the save against Minnesota and the win against Oklahoma State.

Washington looked as if it would get on the board in the second inning, but Chyenne Factor reached over the fence to grab Amirah Milloy's blast to center field with a runner on to end the inning.

Milloy wasn't done, though. Her single in the fourth scored Kaija Gibson for the game's only run.

Oklahoma State (45-17) nearly got something going in the top of the sixth, but Washington's Sami Reynolds caught Madi Sue Montgomery's fly ball against the wall to end the threat.

Samantha Show pitched a complete game and gave up seven hits for Oklahoma State.

In Washington's earlier game Saturday, Gabbie Plain struck out 10 to help the Huskies beat Minnesota 5-3. It was delayed three hours in the sixth inning because of lightning and rain.

"The delay probably makes it the most difficult because in a way, when you come off the field, your mind kind of has to shut down a little bit," Washington Coach Heather Tarr said. "You don't really know how long the delay was going to be. It just continued and continued."

Plain was dominant until the seventh inning. Alvelo relieved her to earn the save.

"I think I just got a little bit fast for myself," Plain said. "It had been a long day. We'd been here since 8:30 in the morning just chilling out at the ballpark. I think I just got a little bit too far ahead of myself, tried to get to the end of the game."

Minnesota (46-14) lost both games in its first World Series appearance.

"We didn't play our best," Minnesota Coach Jamie Trachsel said. "We're not going to make excuses about it. We certainly won't have any regrets about it. It just didn't go our way. There's so many special weekends we get to share together, we're not going to let one weekend define or change anything we've been able to accomplish together."

Washington's Morganne Flores, the second batter of the game, sent a pitch from Minnesota's Amber Fiser over the fence in center to open the scoring. Sami Reynolds scored on a wild pitch later in the inning to make it 2-0.

Minnesota's Carlie Brandt doubled to score Emma Burns in the third and get the Golden Gophers on the board. That snapped Plain's 352/3-inning scoreless streak. She hadn't surrendered a run since the regular-season finale against Arizona on May 5.

In the fourth, Washington's Sis Bates singled to score Madison Huskey to make it 3-1. When play resumed after the delay, Washington's Reynolds doubled to score Bates and Megan Vandegrift to push the Huskies' lead to 5-1.

Minnesota rallied in the seventh. Brandt's two-out double scored two and made it 5-3.

"I think it just shows the resiliency and the toughness that this team has," Minnesota right fielder Maddie Houlihan said. "I don't think there's ever a moment we will ever give up. We're going to give you hell until you find a way to beat us."

Alvelo stepped in for Plain and struck out MaKenna Partain to earn the save.

Minnesota could be a threat to return to the World Series next year. The Golden Gophers return Fiser and have just two seniors in their starting lineup.

"The team did a great job of buying into the process, with just trusting each other, trusting the training," Houlihan, a senior, said. "I think this program is only going to get better."

Alabama 15, Florida 3

Kaylee Tow hit a three-run home run in Alabama's six-run first inning and the Crimson Tide routed Florida 15-3 in an elimination game Saturday night.

Tow finished with four RBI to help Alabama (58-9) advance to play Arizona in an elimination game later in the evening.

The Gators (49-18) lost both of their games at the World Series.

Florida ace Kelly Barnhill lasted just two-thirds of an inning in her college finale. She was USA Softball's Collegiate Player of the Year in 2017.

Alabama scored four more in the third inning, and the rout was on.

Florida finally scored in the seventh inning on home runs by Kendyl Lindaman and Sophia Reynoso.

Sports on 06/02/2019