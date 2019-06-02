Oil and Gas Report

The Arkansas Oil and Gas Commission last week issued one well completion and nine well recompletions. By county, they were:

WELL COMPLETIONS

UNION -- Berg, Laney & Brown Co. of Camden for Murphy A- No. 11, 24-hr. prod. 2 bbls in Nacatoch Form. of Smackover Fld. Drilled to TD: 2,248 ft., perf. 2,051-20,555 ft. Loc. 100 ft. FWL & 552 ft. FNL of Sec. 15-16S-15W. Completed Nov. 20, 2018.

WELL RECOMPLETIONS

CLEBURNE -- XTO Energy Inc. of Oklahoma City for Aldridge No. 3-15H, 24-hr. prod. not available in Fayetteville Form. of B-43 Fld. Drilled to TD: 9,601 ft., perf. 4,850-9,492 OA ft. Loc. SHL: 159 ft. FNL & 1,896 ft. FEL and BHL: 25 ft. FSL & 1,761 ft. FEL of Sec. 15-9N-10W. Workover done April 25.

XTO Energy Inc. for Pratt No. 1-31H, 24-hr. prod. not available in Fayetteville Form. of B-43 Fld. Drilled to TD: 9,140 ft., perf. 6,185-9,022 OA ft. Loc. SHL: 1,770 ft. FSL & 200 ft. FEL and BHL: 652 ft. FSL & 1,277 ft. FWL of Sec. 31-9N-9W. Workover done April 30.

CONWAY -- Merit Energy Co. LLC of Dallas for Lela Voss No. 7-16 1-4H, 24-hr. prod. not available in Fayetteville Form. of B-43 Fld. Drilled to TD: 10,159 ft., perf. 6,170-10,065.5 OA ft. Loc. SHL: 271 ft. FSL & 1,100 ft. FWL and BHL: 480 ft. FNL & 579 ft. FWL of Sec. 4-7N-16W. Workover done April 23.

FAULKNER -- Merit Energy Co. LLC for ET Brown No. 8-13 2-32H, 24-hr. prod. not available in Fayetteville Form. of B-43 Fld. Drilled to TD: 10,431 ft., perf. 6,321-10,338 OA ft. Loc. SHL: 205 ft. FSL & 1,370 ft. FWL and BHL: 541 ft. FNL & 1,161 ft. FWL of Sec. 32-8N-13W. Workover done May 10.

INDEPENDENCE -- XTO Energy Inc. for Bob Bailey No. 1-11H, 24-hr. prod. not available in Fayetteville Form. of B-43 Fld. Drilled to TD: 5,964 ft., perf. 2,085-5,847 OA ft. Loc. SHL: 775 ft. FSL & 1,700 ft. FEL and BHL: 458 ft. FNL & 834 ft. FEL of Sec. 11-11N-7W. Workover done May 1.

UNION -- Berg, Laney & Brown Co. for Cook No. 9, 24-hr. prod. 2 bbls in Nacatoch Form. of Smackover Fld. Drilled to TD: 2,410 ft., perf. 2,040.5-2,046.5 ft. of Sec. 16-16S-15W. recompletion done June 6, 2018.

WHITE -- Merit Energy Co. LLC for George Friedrech No. 8-7 1-14H, 24-hr. prod. not available in Fayetteville Form. of B-43 Fld. Drilled to TD: 9,124 ft., perf. 4,878-9,031 OA ft. Loc. SHL198 ft. FSL & 1,445 ft. FWL and BHL: 484 ft. FNL & 1,206 ft. FWL of Sec. 14-8N-7W. Workover done April 24.

Merit Energy Co. LLC for Ruby Self No. 8-9 3-26H23, 24-hr. prod. not available in Fayetteville Form. of B-43 Fld. Drilled to TD: 10,990 ft., perf. 5,683.5-10,885 OA ft. Loc. SHL: 478 ft. FNL & 2,361 ft. FWL and BHL: 179 ft. FNL & 2,354 ft. FWL of Sec. 26-8N-9W. Workover done May 1.

Merit Energy Co. LLC for Sharon Brown No. 8-9 2-23H, 24-hr. prod. not available in Fayetteville Form. of B-43 Fld. Drilled to TD: 9,642 ft., perf. 5,790-9,538 OA ft. Loc. SHL: 500 ft. FSL & 612 ft. FWL and BHL: 481 ft. FNL & 1,157 ft. FWL of Sec. 23-8N-9W. Workover done April 25.

ABBREVIATIONS

Loc. -- location; Perf. -- perforations; FEL -- from the east line; FNL -- from the north line; FSL -- from the south line; FWL -- from the west line; FEUL -- from the east unit line; FWUL -- from the west unit line; FNUL -- from the north unit line; FSUL -- from the south unit line; MCF -- thousand cubic feet; bbl -- barrel; MD -- measured depth; TD -- total depth; TVD -- true vertical depth; PBTD -- plug back total depth; BHL -- bottom hole location; PBHL -- proposed bottom hole location; SHL -- surface hole location; OA -- overall; N/A -- not available.

