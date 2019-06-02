Outdoors Briefs

Adkins to play at Forrest Wood Cup

HOT SPRINGS -- Country music artist Trace Adkins will give a free concert Aug. 11 at 4 p.m. at the 2019 Forrest Wood Cup at Bank OZK Arena in Hot Springs.

Adkins will perform before the final weigh-in at the FLW Tour's world championship.

"We are ecstatic to welcome Trace Adkins to the 2019 Forrest Wood Cup stage in Hot Springs, Arkansas," said Kelly Oettinger, FLW vice president of marketing. "Trace is a superstar in the world of country music, and we are honored to have him perform."

The Forrest Wood Cup will be held in Hot Springs for the second consecutive year, this time at Lake Hamilton on Aug. 9-11. Fifty-two anglers will compete for a grand prize of $300,000.

The championship will be held in conjunction with the inaugural Dee Zee FLW/KBF Cup for the world's top kayak anglers, and with The Bass Federation Junior World Championship for top young anglers from across the country.

Lake homes at risk

Residences around Lake Conway in Faulkner County and Lake Atkins in Pope County are at risk for flooding, the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission announced Wednesday.

On Wednesday, high water from the Arkansas River pushed water up Palarm Creek and back over the spillway at Lake Conway dam.

An event of this circumstance and magnitude has never occurred on Lake Conway, so it is unclear exactly how this backflow from the Arkansas River will impact the water level of Lake Conway. Additional rain in the forecast is expected to keep the Arkansas River very high for an extended period of time, increasing the flood risk for Lake Conway.

Before the river's rise, the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission conducted a one-foot drawdown of Lake Conway to provide additional flood water storage. Releasing water from Lake Conway will be impossible until the water level subsides.

These factors increase the risk of flooding to residences around Lake Conway. The Game and Fish Commission recommends anyone that has experienced flooding around Lake Conway in the last 10 years to protect themselves and their property from flood damage.

As the Arkansas River continues to rise to record levels at Arthur V. Ormond Lock and Dam, all residents around Lake Atkins in Pope County could experience flooding from the lake if conditions worsen.

Sections of Arkansas 105 on the south side of the lake already have been closed due to flooding. The Lake Atkins spillway flows into Horsehead Branch, which connects to the Arkansas River roughly 3 miles downstream. As the Arkansas River rises, it can flow backward up Horsehead Branch, preventing water from exiting the lake. If the Arkansas River at the Morrilton gauge exceeds 42 feet, Horsehead Branch could flow backward over the spillway and into the lake. Combined with the forecast for up to 2 inches of rainfall, this could lead to flooding around the lake, particularly the North Shore Drive area.

Questions related to Lake Conway's water level should be directed to the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission's Fisheries Office in Mayflower at 501-470-3309. Questions related to Lake Atkins should be directed to the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission's Fisheries Office in Russellville at 877-967-7577.

Trout fishery meeting

The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission will hold a public meeting June 6 from 6-8 p.m., at Heber Springs Community Center -- at 201 Bobbie Jean Lane in Heber Springs -- to discuss progress made in habitat work and trout management efforts on the Little Red River below Greers Ferry Dam.

"We have many specific goals in our current management plan that the public helped create back in 2016," said Christy Graham, trout program coordinator for the AGFC. "A lot of work has been accomplished and we look forward to sharing the highlights with everyone who comes to the meeting."

Once home to the world-record brown trout for nearly 20 years, the Little Red River below Greers Ferry Dam has been a major destination for trout anglers from around the world. While the rainbow trout fishery relies on regular stockings of trout from federal and state hatcheries, the river supports an established wild brown trout fishery. The AGFC works with the Army Corps of Engineers and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to maintain a healthy trout fishery in the cold-water discharge from the dam and to provide access for anglers to enjoy this natural resource.

