U.S. patents awarded to Arkansans

May 28

Patent 10,300,157 B2. Retail Store Fixture and Method of Sterilizing a Retail Store Fixture. Issued to Matthew Allen Jones of Bentonville, Nicholaus Adam Jones of Fayetteville, and Robert James Taylor of Rogers. Assigned to Walmart Apollo LLC of Bentonville.

Patent 10,300,738 B2. Method of Manufacturing a Cast Alloy Wheel. Issued to Henry Clay Chenault III and Timothy Wayne Hood, both of Fayetteville, and Parveen Kakar of Novi, Mich. Assigned to Superior Industries International Inc. of Southfield, Mich.

Patent 10,301,020 B2. Systems and Methods of Delivering Products with Unmanned Delivery Aircrafts. Issued to Nathan G. Jones of Bentonville, Gregory A. Hicks of Rogers, and Donald R. High of Noel, Mo. Assigned to Walmart Apollo LLC of Bentonville.

Patent 10,301,021 B2. Package Release System for Use in Delivery Packages, and Methods of Delivering Packages. Issued to Nathan G. Jones of Bentonville, Gregory A. Hicks of Rogers, and Donald R. High of Noel, Mo. Assigned to Walmart Apollo LLC of Bentonville.

Patent 10,304,017 B2. Retail Inventory Supply Chain Management. Issued to Ryan Lee and Todd D. Mattingly, both of Bentonville, Joseph Blackner of Bella Vista, and Santos Cerda Jr. of Centerton. Assigned to Walmart Apollo LLC of Bentonville.

Patent 10,304,033 B2. Dynamic Projection System for a Shelving Unit. Issued to Matthew Allen Jones of Bentonville, Aaron James Vasgaard and Nicholaus Adam Jones, both of Fayetteville, and Robert James Taylor of Rogers. Assigned to Walmart Apollo LLC of Bentonville.

Patent D849,356 S. Scarf with Tapered Extremities Having Snap Closures. Issued to Lizbeth A. Ryan of Rogers.

Patent D849,614 S. Push Bar for Vehicle. Issued to Zac Crowl of Batesville.

