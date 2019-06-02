Flood shelters around state

A list of shelters that are open for people affected by flooding along the Arkansas River:

FAULKNER COUNTY

Don Owen Sports Complex, 10 Lower Ridge Road, Conway.

JEFFERSON COUNTY

Family Church, 2309 S. Poplar, Pine Bluff.

Swan Lake Fire Station, 14997 Arkansas 88 S., Altheimer.

Wright-Pastoria Community Center, 8550 Surrat Road, Wright.

Southeast Arkansas College-Seabrook, 6808 S. Hazel St., Pine Bluff.

First Assembly of God*, 1002 Ridgway Road, Pine Bluff.

PULASKI COUNTY

North Little Rock Community Center, 2700 Willow St., North Little Rock.

SEBASTIAN COUNTY

Evangel Temple, 1110 S. 12 St., Fort Smith.

YELL COUNTY

Dardanelle Community Center, 2011 Arkansas 22, Dardanelle.

*On standby

Patients moved as manholes back up

Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

About a dozen patients were transferred from Arkansas Surgical Hospital in North Little Rock to Arkansas Heart Hospital on Friday when officials learned that wastewater manholes were beginning to back up and could enter the hospital as floodwaters rise.

About a dozen patients and staff members were transferred to the Little Rock facility "in an abundance of caution."

Arkansas Surgical Hospital CEO Carrie Helm said in a statement that officials and engineers were working to stop the wastewater backup.

"Plans are being formulated and we are optimistic that they will be successful. We do not believe that the flood waters are a risk to our hospital," she said in a statement.

"Depending upon the success of these efforts, we will make the decision on Sunday, June 2 whether or not we will cancel elective surgeries for Monday, June 3 and Tuesday, June 4."

Further updates will be posted on the hospital's Facebook page and its website at arksurgicalhospital.com.

The emergency department at Arkansas Surgical Hospital will remain open, a spokesman said.

Historic flooding on the Arkansas River is expected to crest in the Little Rock area Tuesday.

Amtrak: Flooding disrupting service

The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS -- Amtrak says flooding is forcing it to suspend service between St. Louis and Fort Worth until Friday.

Amtrak officials said in a news release Friday that flooding has diverted freight train traffic onto tracks used by passenger trains.

The suspended service includes a route through Arkansas, a news release said.

Service between Chicago and St. Louis and between San Antonio and Fort Worth will continue as usual.

No substitute transportation is available other than the scheduled Trinity Railway Express commuter train service between Fort Worth and Dallas, which is ticketed separately.

Some tickets are available for those willing to travel alternate routes between Illinois or Missouri and Texas using the Amtrak Southwest Chief and the Amtrak Heartland Flyer.

