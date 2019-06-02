Relies on facts provided, contracts assessor states

The Arkansas official entrusted to advise whether state agencies can contract with firms owned by state workers said he lacks the investigative might to verify facts at the core of the questions posed to him.

Department of Finance and Administration Director Larry Walther, who makes such calls, noted his limitations in a recent advisory opinion on the ethics of business deals between the state Crime Laboratory and a Little Rock firm co-owned by the lab's assistant director.

Walther since 2016 has issued 39 advisory opinions on potential conflicts of interest in state purchasing, according to an Arkansas Democrat-Gazette analysis of records obtained under the state Freedom of Information Act. In that role he's signed off on or advised officials against deals worth as much as tens of millions of dollars.

A central question is often whether state employees participated "directly or indirectly" in procurement matters in which they or their family members have financial stakes.

If the answer is yes, Walther may grant an exemption from the law if he finds the conflict of interest is insubstantial or that it is in the state's interest to allow the contract.

When it comes to fact-finding, Walther's position is largely passive, as he pointed out in an opinion last month. He has to rely on the information presented to him by the firms and officials seeking his opinion.

"[State law] does not, however, confer upon me the authority to subpoena documents, compel sworn statements, or utilize other information collection mechanisms entrusted to judicial officers and law enforcement," he wrote.

"Accordingly, the contractor and the contracting agency are in superior positions to ascertain the relevant facts, and beyond doing basic due diligence in researching publicly available information, I am left to rely largely upon the facts given to me in analyzing and formulating an advisory opinion," he continued.

The newspaper's review of Walther's conflict-of-interest opinions since 2016 found only one other case when the finance department director noted his investigative limitations. That one involved whether a former Department and Human Services official could work for Preferred Family Healthcare, a Missouri-based nonprofit that had contracts with the agency.

Of Walther's 39 opinions on purchasing questions since 2016, he found eight conflicts of interest. He waived the law in five of those cases.

