Salah joyful as Liverpool captures title

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah (right) celebrates after scoring in the first half of Liverpool’s victory over Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday in the UEFA Cham- pions League final at Madrid.

MADRID -- No tears of pain this time, just redemption for Mohamed Salah.

Only 108 seconds were needed to banish the Champions League final heartbreak of a year ago.

Once Salah dispatched his early penalty against Tottenham, Liverpool was on the path to a sixth European title with a 2-0 victory Saturday.

And a year after defeat in the final to Real Madrid, Juergen Klopp has his first title after four years as Liverpool manager.

A shoulder injury forced Salah out of the Kiev showpiece last year.

This time it was Tottenham midfielder Moussa Sissoko's arm that gifted Liverpool the early penalty opening -- blocking Sadio Mane's shot after 21 seconds -- and Salah converted from the spot after a video review check.

"I have sacrificed a lot for my career," Salah said. "To come from a village, to go to Cairo, and to be an Egyptian at this level is unbelievable for me."

Tottenham came to life in the final 20 minutes of its first European Cup final. But Liverpool completed the job in the 87th minute thanks to one of its semifinal saviors.

Divock Origi had to accept a place back on the bench despite producing two goals while deputizing for the injured Salah last month. But the substitute had the final big say in this one, rifling a left-footed shot inside the far post.

"Every single player fought hard today," Origi said. "So it's just special."

After two losing finals since triumphing in 2005, Liverpool finally rose to third in the all-time list of European champions behind 13-time winner Real Madrid and AC Milan on seven titles.

Both sides had gone three weeks without playing. It showed.

The sharpness was deficient, as was the ability to string passes together.

"When we look back on tonight, we aren't going to think it was a sluggish game," Liverpool-born defender Trent Alexander-Arnold said. "We are going to think we have just won the European Cup."

Tottenham's luck ran out after a season of comebacks and great escapes in the competition with a squad that had no additions.

"A little bit unlucky," said Mauricio Pochettino, who remains without a trophy in management. "To start a Champions League final from the start 1-0 it's a tough situation, it changed completely the plan."

Lucas Moura's goal in Barcelona in December carried Tottenham into the round of 16. The Brazilian's hat trick last month then completed a turnaround against Ajax. The reward in Madrid was watching from the bench for two-thirds of the game.

Instead, Harry Kane was thrust into the starting lineup despite 53 days without a game since limping off with an ankle injury in the quarterfinal first leg against Manchester City.

The striker was largely anonymous as Tottenham, which finished 26 points behind Premier League runner-up Liverpool in fourth place, couldn't even get a shot on target until the 73rd minute.

Alisson Becker scooped up a spinning shot from Dele Alli and made a double-save from Son Heung-min and Moura with 10 minutes to go.

"We should have put more craziness in our performance," Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris said. "It took too much time to put Liverpool in difficulty."

Sports on 06/02/2019