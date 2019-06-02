Single-car crash fatal to woman

One person died Saturday in a single-car crash in Saline County, according to the sheriff's office.

The crash occurred about 6:30 p.m. in the 900 block of West Colonel Glenn Road in the northern part of the county, said Lt. Joe Traylor, public information officer for the sheriff's office.

Three adults were in the vehicle, two women and a man, Traylor said. One woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The other two were taken to a hospital in Little Rock with injuries that weren't considered life-threatening, according to the sheriff's office.

No additional information was released.

State Desk on 06/02/2019