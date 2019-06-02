States pass legislation on voter access, but partisan divisions seen

FILE - In this Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, file photo, a line backs up into a parking garage outside a polling site on Election Day in Atlanta. In Georgia, where claims of voter suppression in the state’s 2018 governor’s race is the basis of a federal lawsuit, Republicans have passed measures relaxing some restrictions and requiring more notification before voters are removed from registration lists. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)

ATLANTA -- After New York Democrats won majorities in both legislative chambers in November, one of the first things they did was pass laws making it easier for New Yorkers to vote.

A few Republican-led states, meanwhile, have advanced bills that critics say restrict voter registration and early voting.

"Some of this seems like a fairly direct response to things that happened in the midterms," said Max Feldman, who tracks voting laws at the Brennan Center for Justice at New York University's School of Law.

New York voters for years have experienced some of the longest wait times in the nation on Election Day, in part because early voting was not allowed. Previous attempts to fix the problem routinely became casualties of the divided politics of the state Legislature.

"Early voting is going to make a significant difference for countless numbers of New Yorkers by making polling places so much more accessible and allow voters to determine when it is most convenient for them," said Susan Lerner, executive director of Common Cause New York.

In New Mexico, Democrats not only expanded their majority in the state House but also claimed the governor's mansion after eight years of GOP control. By March, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham had signed a law to allow people to register and vote on the same day beginning in 2021. Previously, registration ended 28 days before an election.

Hawaii lawmakers approved legislation replacing the in-person voting system with one made up entirely of mailed ballots. If the measure is signed into law, the state will join Colorado, Oregon and Washington with mail-only voting.

Elsewhere, Delaware approved in-person early voting beginning in 2022.

While bills intended to increase voter access this year far outnumbered those seeking to impose restrictions, many of the expansion bills were put forward by Democratic lawmakers in states led by Republicans and have not gained approval.

In the 2018 elections, Democrats nearly doubled to 14 the number of states in which they control the governor's office and both legislative chambers, but Republicans remain in charge in more states -- 22.

While some voting changes, such as automatic registration, have drawn bipartisan support, Republicans largely have opposed same-day registration, mail-only voting and other changes, saying they increase the potential for fraud.

In Connecticut, Republicans recently thwarted a push by Democrats to do as New York did and add in-person early voting. Republicans have expressed concern that early voters might regret their selections if a race's dynamics shifted after they turned in their ballots.

GOP lawmakers in some states also have targeted groups that register voters. They say such groups can create a burden for local election officials if they turn in large numbers of forms that are incomplete or contain false information.

In Tennessee, Republican Gov. Bill Lee signed a law that allows for fines against groups turning in 100 or more incomplete registration forms in a year.

"This bill was presented because of actual circumstances that were meant to confuse the integrity, or to create a lack of integrity, in the voting process," Lee said.

Critics say Tennessee's Republicans feel threatened by an increase in voter participation last year. In 2018, turnout in the state was 51% higher than in the previous midterm election.

About 259,500 new voters registered in the six months before Election Day.

"What politicians should be doing is making sure that local election officials have the adequate resources to do their jobs," ACLU attorney Sophia Lakin said in announcing a federal lawsuit challenging the new law. "Silencing civic groups' voices is not the solution."

In Texas, where Democrats picked up two congressional seats last year, lawmakers have been considering a bill that would make it a felony rather than a misdemeanor to knowingly put false information on a voter registration form. It would also increase scrutiny of those who provide transportation for voters headed to the polls.

The legislation passed in the state Senate but stalled in the House.

