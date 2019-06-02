Taking care of business

Junior Achievement of Arkansas held its annual Legacy Award Luncheon on May 23 at Wyndham Riverfront Hotel Ballroom.

Laura Landreaux, chairman of the lunch -- the largest fundraiser for Junior Achievement (JA) -- explained a little bit about the program to guests. "Through a partnership with educators, JA pairs volunteers from the business community with a classroom of students. The volunteer leads students through lessons that teach them about money, work and business ownership."

A group of students in the Junior Achievement program attended the lunch. "They are ultimately the future of Arkansas," Landreaux said about the students. She said Junior Achievement is helping to shape their future, "and ultimately, the future of our state's economy."

During the program, Centennial Leadership Awards were given to Sheffield Nelson, founder of Junior Achievement of Arkansas, and Mack McLarty. Nelson noted he was "tickled to death" that he and McLarty were being honored together, since he and McLarty had been involved since the beginning of the program in Arkansas.

A Nelson Summit Award, presented to a business which has shown outstanding support to Junior Achievement's mission, was given to Walmart and accepted by Tim Skinner, senior vice president of operations finance and strategy.

A Legacy Award was given to Sam Alley. The award, said Junior Achievement Board President Tonya Villines, is given to individuals who have displayed exceptional leadership in supporting academic excellence in Arkansas.

The program also included remarks by students from Martin Luther King Elementary, Horace Mann Arts & Science Magnet Middle School and Parkview High School.

