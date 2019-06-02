Sections
TCU advances to regional final vs. Arkansas

by Matt Jones | Today at 5:36 p.m. 0comments
story.lead_photo.caption TCU center fielder Johnny Rizer hits the ball Friday, May 31, 2019, down the third base line resulting in an error to score first baseman Jake Guenther from third during the third inning against California at Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville. - Photo by Andy Shupe

FAYETTEVILLE — TCU defeated Central Connecticut 9-5 Sunday afternoon to advance to the regional championship of the NCAA Fayetteville Regional.

The Horned Frogs will play Arkansas beginning at 8 p.m., Sunday.

The Razorbacks can win the regional with a victory over the Horned Frogs on Sunday. A TCU victory would force a winner-take-all game Monday.

Arkansas defeated TCU 3-1 Saturday.

The Horned Frogs (34-27) scored three runs in the sixth inning Sunday to break a 4-4 tie with Central Connecticut. Hunter Wolfe put TCU ahead with a sacrifice fly and Austin Henry followed with a two-run single to extend the lead to 7-4.

Central Connecticut (30-23) pulled within 7-5 on Peyton Stephens’ solo home run in the top of the eighth inning, but Wolfe answered with a two-run home run in the bottom of the inning to put the Horned Frogs ahead 9-5.

TCU out-hit the Blue Devils 16-13. Five Horned Frogs had multiple hits.

