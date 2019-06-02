TCU advances to regional final vs. Arkansas

— TCU defeated Central Connecticut 9-5 Sunday afternoon to advance to the regional championship of the NCAA Fayetteville Regional.

The Horned Frogs will play Arkansas beginning at 8 p.m., Sunday.

The Razorbacks can win the regional with a victory over the Horned Frogs on Sunday. A TCU victory would force a winner-take-all game Monday.

Arkansas defeated TCU 3-1 Saturday.

The Horned Frogs (34-27) scored three runs in the sixth inning Sunday to break a 4-4 tie with Central Connecticut. Hunter Wolfe put TCU ahead with a sacrifice fly and Austin Henry followed with a two-run single to extend the lead to 7-4.

Central Connecticut (30-23) pulled within 7-5 on Peyton Stephens’ solo home run in the top of the eighth inning, but Wolfe answered with a two-run home run in the bottom of the inning to put the Horned Frogs ahead 9-5.

TCU out-hit the Blue Devils 16-13. Five Horned Frogs had multiple hits.