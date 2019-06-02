Town's 28, or 17, close to nirvana

There were some interesting numbers out of Arkansas in last month's population estimates released by the U.S. Census Bureau.

But this was our favorite: 28.

That's how many people the bureau is guessing live in Gilbert, the smallest incorporated town in all of Arkansas.

Former Mayor Ben Fruehauf thinks that number is a bit high.

"There are only 17 people here," says Fruehauf, who runs Buffalo Camping and Canoeing, the Gilbert General Store and the recently opened Ben's Place. "People have houses outside of Gilbert, but say they are from Gilbert to capitalize on the mystique of Gilbert."

Gilbert is situated on the Buffalo River and was established way back in the early 1900s. It was named for Charles W. Gilbert, vice president and director of the Missouri and North Arkansas Railroad. The town at one point had four stores, two hotels, several sawmills and three doctors, according to the Encyclopedia of Arkansas History and Culture.

There was also a saloon, but it was washed away Aug. 19, 1915, when the Buffalo flooded.

Things are generally quiet in Gilbert, unless it's a good weekend for floating or fishing on the river and tourists are swarming. There's the Gilbert RV Campground, a post office and the new Buffalo River Art Gallery. The closest town of any size is Marshall, which is about a 20-minute drive south. Harrison is a half-hour to the northwest.

Fruehauf calls Gilbert "the Aspen [Colo.] of the Ozarks. It is so beautiful. It's just a real neat environment."

Current Mayor Mitch Mortvedt first started visiting Gilbert in 1960, when the town had 52 residents.

"I remember when we first came into town and you would top the hill, it was kind of like driving into a Norman Rockwell painting. It was quaint, and the people were open and friendly. Most of that still exists today."

There have been changes. People die or move away and there's no one to replace them, the mayor says.

Tourists floating the Buffalo come and go, and vacation homes bring part-time residents and increasing property values. Tiny Gilbert has the highest property-tax base in Searcy County, says Mortvedt, who owns the Woodland Wonders Nursery.

"Most local people can't afford to buy a home in Gilbert. People love Gilbert and the atmosphere, so the property is bought up, but not by people living here."

With a town of only 28 (or 17) souls, everyone knows one another. Almost 25% of the citizenry serve on the City Council, whose monthly meetings are preceded by a potluck.

"I think that's one of the things that helps keep us together," Mortvedt says. "It gives us a chance to get together for [fellowship] and then we get down to the town's business."

SundayMonday on 06/02/2019