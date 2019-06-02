Trump weighs in on U.K. race, duchess

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump, in an interview published Saturday, expressed his admiration for a pro-Brexit former foreign secretary and referred to past comments by Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, as "nasty."

Trump insisted to The Sun newspaper that he wasn't giving a full endorsement to any of the 12 people in the running to become leader of Britain's ruling Conservative Party, but he said Boris Johnson "would be excellent" and would do a "very good job" running the country.

"I like him," Trump said in the interview in the country's best-selling newspaper, which is owned by Rupert Murdoch's News Corp. "I have always liked him. I don't know that he is going to be chosen, but I think he is a very good guy, a very talented person."

The president's remarks, which did not follow the diplomatic custom of refraining from commenting on allies' internal political contests, came just before a state visit that begins Monday. Trump is scheduled to meet with British Prime Minister Theresa May, who plans to step down Friday after her failure to get Parliament's backing on her deal for Britain to exit the European Union.

The election to choose a successor as leader of the Conservatives is to begin formally on June 10.

Trump also touted Johnson as a great potential prime minister last year, when the former London mayor quit as foreign secretary in protest against May's proposed Brexit deal.

The president said in the interview that he could meet with Johnson during his trip. He also has said he wants to meet with Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage, according to a person familiar with the matter.

In the interview with The Sun, Trump also praised Johnson's rival, Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt, while he was cooler on Michael Gove, another candidate for the Conservative leadership post. Gove has criticized U.S. policy on Iran.

Trump said that while he liked Johnson -- and the fact that "he has been very positive about me" -- his words shouldn't be construed as a full endorsement.

"Other people have asked me for an endorsement, too," Trump said. He added that he believed his backing would "help anybody."

Trump's administration wants the U.K. to have a clean break with EU trade rules and establish a sweeping trade deal with the U.S., which fits with Johnson's vision for Brexit.

Trump is scheduled to attend a banquet with Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace during his trip to Britain. He is also expected to meet with Prince William; his wife Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge; and Prince Harry. However, Trump will not meet with Harry's wife, Meghan, who is on maternity leave.

Reporters asked whether Trump had any response to Meghan's comments during the 2016 presidential campaign. Meghan, who was born and raised in the U.S., called Trump "misogynistic" and "divisive" and expressed a willingness to move to Canada if he was elected president.

"What can I say? I didn't know that she was nasty," Trump said in the interview.

However, Trump quickly emphasized in the same interview that "I am sure she will do excellently" as a duchess.

Defenders said that Trump was not calling Meghan nasty -- a word he had previously used to describe his Democratic opponent, Hillary Clinton, in the 2016 presidential campaign -- but rather Meghan's comments from almost three years ago.

Trump's remarks raised concerns that Meghan has strayed further into political territory than other members of the royal family, speaking out against racism and sexism and previously discussing U.S. politics. But Trump also has faced criticism from the British public.

"You know, we don't care what he thinks about us," British lawyer and political activist Shola Mos-Shogbamimu told Sky News on Saturday. "Women are going to stand up together and speak out against the lunacy of his presidency."

Trump's itinerary in Europe includes attending Thursday ceremonies commemorating the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings.

Information for this article was contributed by Franz Wild, Justin Sink and Luca Casiraghi of Bloomberg News; and by Rick Noack of The Washington Post.

A Section on 06/02/2019