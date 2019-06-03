2 Arkansans killed, including boy, 12, in Ohio freeway wreck

A man and a 12-year-old from Arkansas were killed Monday when the minivan they were in slammed into the back of a parked tractor-trailer along an Ohio freeway, officials said.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said troopers responded just after midnight to the crash along Interstate 71 in Wilmington, roughly 50 miles outside of Cincinnati.

Authorities said Charles Paul Jr., 46, of Bauxite struck the back of the Freightliner after the van he was driving went into the right berm where the truck had broken down.

Authorities said 58-year-old Edward Priest and a 12-year-old boy, both from Bauxite and passengers in the van, died at the scene.

Medical crews also brought Priest and an 11-year-old girl to the hospital for their injuries, which the highway department described as “serious.”

A statement detailing the crash didn’t say if the 11-year-old, who was riding in the front seat, was from Arkansas.

Officials said the crash remained under investigation on Monday.