3 killed in helicopter crash near Arkansas music festival

Three people were killed after a sightseeing helicopter crashed in the woods outside of an Arkansas music festival Sunday evening, officials confirmed on Monday.

The Arkansas State Police said four people were aboard the helicopter, and the agency responded at around 7 p.m. to find the aircraft after it was reported missing.

Spokesman Bill Sadler said three people on board died, including the pilot.

Franklin County Sheriff Anthony Boen said the survivor was in critical condition after being airlifted to a hospital in Oklahoma.

Tulsa County Helicopters, an Oklahoma-based company, had been giving tours for people at the Back Woods music festival this weekend near Mulberry Mountain north of Ozark.

The company declined to comment.

Investigators were at the crash scene Monday morning.

A spokesman for the Federal Aviation Administration said federal agents were also investigating how the helicopter crashed, which remained unknown Monday morning.

He said rescue crews began searching for it when the pilot didn’t return and was due back from the trip.

Officials haven’t released the identities nor ages of the people on board.

Boen said his office plans to release more details about the crash when they’re available.