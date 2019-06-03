Another home run

FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas baseball team is going to keep playing at home.

The Razorbacks beat TCU 6-0 Sunday night at Baum-Walker Stadium before an announced crowd of 9,134 to win the NCAA Fayetteville Regional.

Arkansas (44-17) advanced to play a super regional against SEC West rival Ole Miss and will play at home because it is the No. 5 national seed.

The Rebels advanced by winning their regional at home with a 19-4 victory over Jacksonville State on Sunday night.

The Razorbacks will play in a super regional for the second consecutive year and eighth time overall since the format was added to the NCAA Tournament in 1999 when it expanded to 64 teams.

It was the Razorbacks' first shutout in an NCAA Tournament game since they beat Oral Roberts University 3-0 in 2017.

Matt Goodheart hit a two-out, two-run home run -- after Trevor Ezell had singled -- to give Arkansas a 5-0 lead in the fifth inning and knock TCU starter Jared Janek out of the game.

It was the fourth home run this season for Goodheart, a sophomore from Magnolia.

Goodheart, the Razorbacks' designated hitter, went 3 for 4 and scored two runs.

Arkansas starting pitcher Patrick Wicklander (6-2), a freshman left-hander, went 5 innings and held TCU to 3 hits and 1 walk with 7 strikeouts. He threw 89 pitches, including 55 strikeouts.

"I thought it was just an outstanding job by [starting pitcher] Patrick Wicklander coming out as a freshman," said Arkansas Coach Dave Van Horn. "Packed crowd, a night game. Had a little delay [because of lightning]. And he just came out and did a tremendous job. He only walked one. He did get behind some hitters, but he found a way to fight back from 3-1, 3-2 to get outs. He gave us a chance to really set up our bullpen to finish the game up.

Cody Scroggins replaced Wicklander and pitched 2 2/3 scoreless innings. He had four strikeouts, including getting Adam Oviedo swinging to leave Andrew Keefer stranded at third base in the seventh inning.

Jacob Kostyshock replaced Scroggins and got the final out of the eighth inning when Jake Guenther grounded out.

Kostyshock then retired the Horned Frogs (34-28) in order in the ninth, punctuated by a swinging strikeout of Zack Humphreys.

The Razorbacks improved to 31-6 at home this season.

Arkansas center fielder Dominic Fletcher went 2 for 4 and had two runs batted in.

Razorbacks second baseman Jack Kenley was 2 for 4 with 2 RBI.

Arkansas took a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning.

Casey Martin began the rally with a single to end an 0-for-20 stretch.

Goodheart singled to advance Martin to second base, then Fletcher hit 1-2 pitch for a two-run double.

After Heston Kjerstad struck out, Kenley doubled in Fletcher on a 3-2 pitch.

"Offensively I felt like the first inning we came out with some serious attitude," Van Horn said. "That just gave us a chance to relax a little bit. I'm sure Patrick relaxed a little bit and settled into the game."

Kenley had a two-out RBI single to score Fletcher -- who reached on a fielder's choice and stole second base -- in the eighth inning to make it 6-0.

TCU got a two-out single from Johnny Rizer and double from Zach Humphreys in the fourth inning, but Wicklander left them stranded by getting Andrew Keefer on a popout.

"We came out with a lot of attitude wanting to finish this thing off tonight," Van Horn said. "I just really liked what I saw from our team."

The Razorbacks went 3-0 in the regional, including an 11-5 victory over Central Connecticut State on Friday and a 3-1 victory over TCU on Saturday night.

Arkansas is 4-4 in regionals it has hosted. In addition to the last two seasons the Razorbacks also won regionals at home in 2004 and 2010.

The Razorbacks failed to win regionals at home in 1999, 2006, 2007 and 2017.

TCU advanced to play Arkansas a second time by beating Central Connecticut State 9-5 on Sunday afternoon.

The Fayetteville Regional drew a paid attendance of 60,040 and scanned tickets of 36,378.

