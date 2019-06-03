Arkansas woman arrested on attempted murder charge in husband's shooting

FAYETTEVILLE -- A 61-year-old West Fork woman was arrested Saturday in connection with attempted murder after she reportedly shot her husband at their home.

Vera Lyn Wintrode was being held Monday in the Washington County jail on $250,000 bond.

According to a report from the Washington County sheriff's office, Thomas Dewayne Wintrode, 68, made a 911 call after 10 p.m. Saturday saying his wife, Vera Wintrode, shot him and he was bleeding. Vera Wintrode surrendered to deputies when they arrived and Thomas Wintrode was taken to a local hospital. The report said deputies found spent shell casings, blood and holes in the walls of the residence.

Vera Wintrode declined to make a statement but said several times that "her life was over and had completely changed in one day," according to the report.

The report said Thomas Wintrode told deputies he is trying to leave his wife and he wanted to sell their home, but she did not. Thomas Wintrode said he was in bed Monday night and Vera came into the room, kissed him and told him good night. Not long after that, he said, she returned, got on top of him and put a pillow over his face.

Thomas Wintrode said he believed his wife was trying to suffocate him and he pushed her off and started to move to the end of the bed to get into his wheelchair. He said he got to the hallway and saw his wife with a handgun.

Thomas Wintrode said she fired several shots and one hit him. He said he grabbed another handgun, threatened to use it and called 911.