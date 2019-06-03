Armed robbers hit Little Rock home, phone business with 8-year-old inside, police say

Police are searching for two suspects in an armed robbery that took place at a Little Rock home that doubled as a phone repair and sale business while an 8-year-old boy was inside, authorities said.

A 34-year-old Little Rock man told police the robbers came to his house Sunday night around 9 p.m. in the 11100 block of David O Dodd Road after messaging him on Facebook about buying iPhones from him, a police report states. When they arrived, one suspect reportedly pulled out a gun and demanded money, the report states.

The victim told officers he fought with the gunman but was beaten in the face and head with the pistol.

Another man who was reportedly home at the time told police he woke up to the sound of the victim screaming for help, according to police. The man, 33, said he pulled an 8-year-old boy from the living room and saw the two robbers as they fled with several electronics in a white Chevrolet Malibu.

The victim declined medical treatment, police said.

The gunman was described as a medium-built, bearded black male standing roughly 6 feet tall and dressed in a black shirt and black pants, police said.

The second robber was described as a light-built, 19-year-old black woman with short hair and wearing black pants and a black shirt with red graphics.

No arrests had been made in the robbery as of Monday morning, police said.