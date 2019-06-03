Benton County marriage licenses

May 23
Patricia Louise Arnett, 52, and Melissa Elizabeth Gute, 33, both of Siloam Springs
Austin Parrish Foote, 26, and Courtney Jo Shaw, 26, both of Baker, La.
Brian James Goodwin, 24, and Sara Nicole Moppin, 22, both of Decatur
Maxwell Hunter Harrell, 23, Rogers, and Josie Danielle Rapier, 25, Lowell
Oscar Mauricio Jovel Gomez, 28, and Josselyn Mariela Pineda Gomez, 20, both of Rogers
Kevin Cameron King, 32, Bentonville, and Bonnie Anjelica Brown, 29, Bella Vista
Albert DeShon McBride, 38, and Lyshell ReAnn Hiatt, 52, both of Bella Vista
Rene Perez, 42, and Debra Lynn Gattuccio, 52, both of Rogers
Shelly May Pryor, 41, and Valerie Sue Casey, 47, both of Lowell
Steven Phillip Spitzer, 52, and Cherie Jael Clark, 33, both of Bella Vista
Michael Ross Utter, 44, and Toni Meleaha Henry, 38, both of Rogers
Michael Shane Williams, 49, and Darla Renae Risenhoover, 57, both of Rogers
Michael Jules Wright, 26, Rogers, and Kelsy Louise Pund, 29, Garfield
May 24
Daniel Alvarez Perez, 38, and Silvia Perez Soto, 51, both of Rogers
Deecan Thomas Barnes, 19, and Alexis Jordyn Corwin, 18, both of Bentonville
Patrick Reilly Fenton, 34, and Allison Rae Earhart, 32, both of Bentonville
Clint James Fullerton, 51, and Christopher Lee McCord, 28, both of Bonner Springs, Kan.
Joel Elliot Groomer, 25, and Amanda Kay Snider, 25, both of Rogers
Steven Craig Homsley, 38, Fayetteville, and Ashley Lynn Ash, 31, Pea Ridge
Kevin Roy Jones, 55, and Deadra Ann Goodin, 55, both of Bentonville
Nicholas Allen Martin, 28, O'Fallon, Ill., and Molly Crystal Marietta, 25, Tulsa, Okla.
Robert Clinton Mowery, 32, and Mckenzie Dawn Couch, 23, both of Claremore, Okla.
Blake Arthur Palmer, 28, and Rebecca Elysia Hampel, 28, both of Fayetteville
Darrin Mathew Schmidt, 28, Centerton, and Meagan Marie Davis, 33, Washburn, Mo.
Matthew Kevin Seeley, 30, and Leah Jean Misenheimer, 26, both of Lowell
Andrew Vaughan Snoddy, 21, Centerton, and Molly Claire Hendren, 21, Sulphur Springs
John Douglas Wilhoit IV, 31, and Amanda Kaye Lucas, 30, both of Colcord, Okla.
Matthew Ty Williams, 36, and Lindsay Anne Hall, 37, both of Wichita, Kan.
Joshua Scott Wright, 30, and Ashley Michelle Brungardt, 29, both of Cave Springs
May 28
Chance Austin Cole, 22, and Morgan Taylor Ruckle, 23, both of Dallas
Phillip Kevin Difani, 61, Rogers, and Lori Denise French, 61, Jonesboro
Steven Michael Foster, 46, and Vicky Lynn Bowerman, 50, both of Bentonville
Lorenzo Ray Jones, 49, Orlando, Fla., and Kerian McLean Cowart, 41, Jacksonville, Fla.
Nikulas Keith Paroubek, 33, and Tiffany Nichole Erickson, 31, both of Prairie Grove
Oscar Manuel Ruiz-Delfin, 42, and Maria Eugenia Arrieta-Lara, 58, both of Rogers
May 29
Jose David Grajeda-Alba, 29, Rogers, and Isela Mercado-Ulloa, 29, Springdale
Andrew Jacob Hackmann, 26, and Jessica Murphy Smith, 25, both of Bentonville
Brennan Kaid Hendren, 24, and Hunter Elizabeth Purdun, 21, both of Kansas City, Mo.
Timothy Aaron Kopichanski, 47, and Brandy Kay Owens, 41, both of Broken Arrow, Okla.
Alex Conor Lovell, 24, Gravette, and Maggie Charlene Fletcher, 20, Pea Ridge
Justin Edwards Potter, 25, and Micah Gabrielle Hannah, 26, both of Rogers
Calvert Thomas Raggio, 21, and Kaylie Lane Hunt, 18, both of Bentonville
Kenneth David Rue, 29, and Alexis Diane Austin, 29, both of Centerton
Casey Thomas Strate, 28, and Sonia Valdez, 25, both of Lowell
Braeden Douglas Tourville, 20, Bella Vista, and Kayla Nicole Wallis, 20, Centerton
NW News on 06/03/2019
Print Headline: Marriage licenses
