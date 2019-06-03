Blue Devils eliminated thanks to Horned Frogs

FAYETTEVILLE -- TCU rallied from a pair of early deficits by unleashing a 16-hit attack to subdue Central Connecticut State 9-5 on Sunday afternoon at the NCAA Fayetteville Regional.

The Horned Frogs hit three home runs and rode a lengthy relief outing from Jake Eissler (4-4) to advance to the championship round of the regional against No. 5 Arkansas in a late game Sunday.

Hunter Wolfe, Jake Guenther and Austin Henry, the 2, 3 and 4 hitters for the Horned Frogs, hit home runs and Henry drove in four runs. Guenther and leadoff man Josh Watson each had three hits as the top four spots in the lineup went 9 for 18 with eight runs scored and nine RBI.

"We scored enough runs and Jake made some really nice pitches in the middle innings in a ballpark that's playing awful small this weekend,"TCU Coach Jim Schlossnagle said. "So we'll take it and we're ready to play some more baseball."

Eissler went to bed Saturday night thinking he'd get the start, but the TCU coaches elected to go with freshman right-hander Dawson Barr, who allowed 2 runs on 4 hits and 2 walks in 2 innings.

"Before the game I prepared myself to go six innings," Eissler said. "And I haven't thrown anything above four innings I think in a couple of months.

"So, it takes what it takes at this point, being in a regional. Our bullpen is getting thin now. We're in our fourth game. I knew what I had to do to help the team advance and get to another game and that's what I did."

The Blue Devils (31-23) racked up 13 hits and led 1-0 in the first and 3-2 in the third before giving back the lead in the bottom of those innings.

"It was a little bit back and forth for a while," CCSU Coach Charlie Hickey said. "I just knew that we were going to have trouble getting them out late.

"At least we were able to get out of here in a respectable manner that showed how competitive the game was. But that's the difference in programs, the depth of bullpens."

Blue Devils' right-hander Mike Appel (6-1) threw 117 pitches in 52/3 innings and allowed 5 earned runs on 11 hits and no walks.

The play of the game was made in the second inning when TCU center fielder Johnny Rizer made a full-speed catch in the left-center gap while colliding with teammate Josh Watson on a drive by Sam Loda. Had Rizer not held on, Loda would have had a three-run, inside-the-park home run instead of a loud third out of the inning.

Dave Matthews had a run-scoring single in the first inning for CCSU, then doubled and scored on Buddy Dewaine's double in the fifth inning to make it 4-4.

However, the Blue Demons could not keep TCU at bay.

The Horned Frogs plated three in the sixth inning on Wolfe's sacrifice fly and Henry's two-run single to take control.

