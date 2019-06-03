Campbell's stock climbing this year

FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas pitcher Isaiah Campbell likely improved his Major League Baseball Draft stock more than 600 places by deciding to return for his redshirt junior season.

Last year, Campbell was drafted in the 24th round by the Los Angeles Angels with the No. 721 overall pick.

At a glance MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL AMATEUR DRAFT WHEN Today through Wednesday. The first round starts at 6 p.m. Central today. Rounds 1-2 and compensatory picks will be tonight, rounds 3-10 will be Tuesday, starting at noon, and rounds 11-40 will be Wednesday, starting at 11 a.m. WHERE Secaucus, N.J. TO WATCH MLB Network and MLB.com will broadcast and live stream the 78 picks tonight. Rounds 3-40 will be streamed live on MLB.com.

Campbell, a 6-4, 235-pound right-hander, could hear his name called tonight when teams will make 78 picks for the first and second rounds and compensatory selections.

MLB.com rates Campbell as the No. 45 overall prospect, Baseball America has him at No. 47 and ESPN has him at No. 82.

The draft begins at 6 tonight. Rounds 3 through 10 will be held Tuesday and 11 through 40 on Wednesday.

Campbell certainly didn't do anything to hurt his draft chances Saturday night when he outdueled TCU ace Nick Lodolo in the Razorbacks' 3-1 victory in the NCAA Fayetteville Regional.

While Lodolo -- projected as a top 10 pick -- pitched five innings, Campbell matched his career-long with eight innings. He held the Horned Frogs to 1 run, 4 hits and 1 walk with 8 strikeouts.

With the Razorbacks playing in a regional, Campbell hasn't allowed the draft to be a distraction

"No, I haven't thought about the draft at all," Campbell said late Saturday. "My focus has been this team all year."

In 17 starts, Campbell (11-1, 2.27 ERA) has pitched 103 innings with 108 strikeouts and 19 walks. He has thrown six or more innings in 12 starts.

"For me, it's just going out and do what I've been doing all year and just compete, attack and give this team a chance to win," he said. "I haven't thought about the draft, and I won't until we win this regional. So, it's not in my head at all."

Campbell is among three Razorbacks who could be drafted tonight along with relief ace Matt Cronin and outfielder Dominic Fletcher.

Cronin is rated No. 71 by Baseball America, No. 73 by MLB.com and No. 74 by ESPN. Fletcher is rated No. 73 by MLB.com, No. 79 by ESPN and No. 106 by Baseball America.

Right-handed reliever Jacob Kostyshock is rated No. 184 by MLB.com and No. 279 by Baseball America.

Former Arkansas pitcher Jackson Rutledge transferred to San Jacinto (Texas)College, where he has done so well he's projected as a top 20 overall pick.

The 6-8 Rutledge, who struggled with control as a freshman at Arkansas, had a 9-2 record and 0.87 ERA as a sophomore this season with San Jacinto. He had 134 strikeouts and 30 walks in 82 2/3 innings.

Last season with the Razorbacks, Rutledge had a 3-0 record and 3.45 ERA in 15 2/3 innings with 14 strikeouts, 11 walks and 5 wild pitches.

Rutledge is ranked No. 12 by MLB.com, No. 14 by Baseball America and No. 15 by ESPN.com.

Arkansas signee Jason Hodges, an outfielder at Marist High School in Chicago, is rated No. 235 by Baseball America.

Other Razorbacks who could be drafted this week include first baseman Trevor Ezell, second baseman Jack Kenley, pitchers Kevin Kopps and Cody Scroggins, infielder Jordan McFarland and catcher Zack Plunkett.

Sports on 06/03/2019