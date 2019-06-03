Cantlay rallies by Kaymer

DUBLIN, Ohio -- Patrick Cantlay got another handshake with Jack Nicklaus, this time as the Memorial winner.

Starting four shots behind, Cantlay closed with an 8-under 64 for a two-shot victory Sunday. It was the lowest final round by a winner in tournament history, and it moved the 27-year-old Californian into the top 10 in the world.

Martin Kaymer, trying to end five years without a victory, started with a two-shot lead and never recovered from back-to-back bogeys on the back nine. He shot 38 on the back nine and finished with a 72.

Adam Scott was the last player with a chance to catch Cantlay when he ran off three straight birdies to get within two shots, but he narrowly missed birdies on the last two holes and had to settle for a 68.

Cantlay first met the tournament host in 2011 when he won the Jack Nicklaus Award as the top player in college at UCLA. And he leaned on the advice of Nicklaus going into the final round to relax, enjoy the surroundings and finish it off.

"I finished it," Cantlay told Nicklaus as he walked off the 18th green after making an 8-foot par putt that effectively sealed it.

Cantlay finished at 19-under 269 and won for the second time in a PGA Tour career that is younger than it seems. A rising star coming out of UCLA -- he was low amateur at the 2011 U.S. Open and opened with a 60 at the Travelers Championship a week later -- he missed two full years with a back injury that nearly cost him his career.

He is in his third full year since returning, and a victory over a strong field on a strong course is what long was expected of his skills.

And there some atonement at Muirfield Village for Cantlay. A year ago, he took a two-shot lead to the back nine and didn't make a birdie the rest of the way, missing a playoff by two shots. This time, he putted for birdie on every hole on the back nine until the 18th.

Tiger Woods knew he had no chance to win the Memorial from 11 shots behind going into the final round, though he still put on a show and got what he needed out of his final event before the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach. He went out in 31 and was 7 under for his round through 12 holes until a sloppy bogey on the 14th and a closing bogey for a 67. He wound up in a tie for ninth at 9-under 279.

"The goal today was to get to double digits [under par] and get something positive going into the Open," he said. "I got to double digits, I just didn't stay there."

Austin Cook (Jonesboro, Arkansas Razorbacks) finished 15 strokes behind Cantlay at 4-under 284. Former Memorial champion David Lingmerth (Razorbacks) shot a 1-under 287.

