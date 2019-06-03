Collision turns into nice catch

FAYETTEVILLE -- TCU center fielder Johnny Rizer made a gold-star catch in the gap Sunday afternoon during a brutal collision with his teammate that is sure to be replayed for some time.

Rizer was tracking a shot to deep left-center field by Central Connecticut catcher Sam Loda while running full tilt on a direct collision course with left fielder Josh Watson.

Neither of the players had time to check the other's progress or call off the other as they ran full speed toward the warning track near the 375-foot sign.

The outfielders collided at full speed, sending Rizer's sunglasses flying away while both players collapsed in heaps on the grass and warning track. After a few moments, Rizer lifted his glove hand off the ground while lying flat on his stomach.

Watson appeared to get the better of the mash-up, as his sunglasses stayed in place and he was able to stagger to his feet more quickly. TCU trainers checked on both players, who were both cleared to go.

Loda circled the bases during the moments after the crash, as many thought he had hit a three-run inside-the-park home run.

"It would have been three runs, you know," CCSU Coach Charlie Hickey said. "Your first initial concern is that everybody's all right. Then there was such a drop-dead silence for three or four seconds, even before the umpire got out there to make the call."

Hickey said he thought a moment about challenging the out call.

"It being somewhat early in the game, I don't think there was any way they were ever going to overturn something like that, you know," he said. "I just didn't think it was the appropriate time to go down that road."

TCU Coach Jim Schlossnagle said his view of the crash was blocked by an umpire.

"I heard everybody groan," he said. "Sure am glad Johnny caught the ball and that's obviously a massive play in the game. That's a three-run play, one way or the other. I'm kind of glad I didn't see it, and once I got out there, it was just a matter of a little bit of a bloody nose.

"We're down to about 11 healthy position players anyway. We can't afford to lose any more. Johnny has made big catches for us all season long. He dropped one last night, kind of a weird thing at the wall, but he's a great defensive center fielder."

Ezell sparks

Arkansas first baseman Trevor Ezell was a sizzling 7 for 10 through the first two games of the regional.

Ezell went 3 for 5 with a home run, two runs scored and three RBI in the Razorbacks' 11-5 victory over Central Connecticut in the regional opener.

In the Hogs' 3-1 victory over TCU on Saturday, Ezell was 4 for 5 with three doubles and an RBI.

"Obviously he's a guy who makes them go," TCU Coach Jim Schlossnagle said late Saturday. "Switch-hitter, good from both sides. ... He doesn't punch out much. You can tell he's a fighter, a competitive player.

"Anybody who's not the biggest guy playing first base for an SEC school, that tells you that he's a grinder. He's a winning player. They have a team full of those guys. [Dominic] Fletcher's that same kind of player. ... That's how you play for national titles. He's a good one."

Hog Pen guests

Central Connecticut State's players attended Saturday night's Arkansas-TCU game after beating California 7-4, and they accepted an invitation by fans to hang out in the Hog Pen.

"They invited us out there and we got to do all the chants with them," CCSU second baseman Chandler Debrosse said. "They let us raise the flags and everything, so it was just an awesome experience all around."

Blue Devils pitcher Mike Appel said he appreciated the fans' hospitality.

"I just thought it was awesome that they were so open to being friendly to us," Appel said. "It was overall just a great experience this weekend -- how much they love baseball down here."

CCSU beat Cal 7-4 for its first NCAA Tournament victory, and the Blue Devils also lost 11-5 to Arkansas and 9-5 to TCU.

"I'd just like to thank the people from Arkansas and and the manner in which we were treated," CCSU Coach Charlie Hickey said. "Giving us a special opportunity for our kids to play in a wonderful environment."

Opitz delivers

Arkansas catcher Casey Opitz carried a .240 average into Saturday's winners bracket game against TCU, but the nine-hole hitter delivered the game's biggest hit.

With the bases-loaded and one out in the sixth inning of a scoreless game, Opitz sent a pitch from left-hander Haylen Green back up the middle and just out of the reach of diving shortstop Adam Oviedo to score Heston Kjerstad and Jack Kenley.

Opitz also had walk-off game winning hits at home against Missouri and Tennessee this season.

"You give him a lot of credit," TCU Coach Jim Schlossnagle said. "It doesn't matter, a .240 hitter but he's an experienced player. Competitive at-bats.

"When you play high-level Division I baseball and you're an every day player for a national seed SEC team you're going to be ready for those moments. That ball could have easily been a foot left and it's a 6-4-3 or a 6-3 double play. But it wasn't."

Arkansas Coach Dave Van Horn said Opitz's clutch delivery isn't unexpected.

"I don't think he's scared No. 1," Van Horn said. "He doesn't let a bad at-bat get to him and it's just his makeup. He wants to be there whether he's hitting .240 or .440. He doesn't care. He just wants to have an opportunity to help the team win."

Trainers call

The full-speed collision in the outfield between TCU's Johnny Rizer and Josh Watson was one of three plays in Sunday's opener that required an on-field check by a team trainer.

Central Connecticut outfielder Chris Kanios snared Hunter Wolfe's drive to deep center field just before smacking into the wall on the second at-bat of the game.

Kanios ran his left shoulder into the wall and was given the OK after a physical check from the Blue Demons' trainer.

TCU relief pitcher Jake Eissler jammed his left wrist into the ground while making a diving catch on a bunt attempt by Jake Siracusa. After making the catch, Eissler dropped his glove on the grass and headed for the mound, flexing his hand.

"It was just a freak play," Eissler said. "I dove and came down on it the wrong way and it popped, but it's fine."

Martin's mood

Arkansas Coach Dave Van Horn said shortstop Casey Martin was handling his hitting slump better now than he would have last year as a freshman.

"I think Casey is staying pretty strong," Van Horn said late Saturday. "Last year he wouldn't have been able to handle this. He'd have gone crazy. Just as long as we're winning he's fine."

Martin broke an 0 for 19 slump with a hit up the middle on a 1-0 pitch in Sunday's late game against TCU.

Martin's last plate appearance Saturday night was a push bunt that moved Trevor Ezell to third base in the ninth inning of a 3-1 victory over TCU.

"I believe it's coming, and I hope when it does it's big time in the game and it'll be a big relief for him., Van Horn said.

Losing early

Eight of the 16 NCAA Tournament seeds lost within the first two rounds of the tournament this weekend, with defending champion Oregon State, the No. 16 seed, being ousted after losses to Cincinnati and Creighton.

The other top seeds to lose in either the first or second round: No. 1 UCLA, No. 3 Georgia Tech, No. 4 Georgia, No. 7 Louisville, No. 10 East Carolina, No. 11 Stanford and No. 15 West Virginia.

Happy 21

Arkansas third baseman Jacob Nesbit celebrated his 21st birthday Sunday. Nesbit, from Coppell, Texas, is draft eligible now even though he's a redshirt freshman because he is 21.

Sports on 06/03/2019