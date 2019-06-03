Fuel leak at Northwest Arkansas hospital prompts cleanup

A large amount of diesel fuel poured out of a storage tank Monday morning at a Northwest Arkansas hospital, leading to a lengthy cleanup after the fluids spread hundreds of feet, officials said.

Rogers Fire Chief Tom Jenkins said crews responded around 11 a.m. to Mercy Hospital, and they found a large amount of diesel coming from a mechanical building on the facility’s campus.

No one was hurt, and the spill didn’t spark any fires, officials said.

Jenkins speculated the volume of leaked diesel was in the hundreds of gallons, but “it’s difficult to tell when it’s on the ground.” He added the spill stretched hundreds of feet.

Crews were cleaning up the spill throughout the afternoon, amid worries the fuel could contaminate parts of the hospital campus, Jenkins said.

The mechanical building is near the hospital ambulance entrance, which isn’t far from where patients stay.