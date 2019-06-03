GAME ON: Mortal Kombat cranks the dial to 11

When the first ultraviolent Mortal Kombat game was released 27 years ago, filled with bone-crushing action and bloody killing moves, kids were desperate to play it and parents were conflicted about whether they should allow it.

In its newest iteration of the brutality filled series, studio NetherRealms has turned the dial to 11— and mostly for the better.

It might surprise some readers to know that beyond the fighting-game mechanics and sensational media reports about its over-the-top violence, the Mortal Kombat series is also known for its story, which has continued from game to game and even into a few terrible movies.

The basics are simple. There are multiple dimensions, called realms, that are in constant conflict with one another. Earth is one of these realms.

The realms try to conquer each other by winning deadly tournaments held once per generation. If a realm wins 10 tournaments in a row against another realm, it is able to conquer that realm and merge with it.

At the start of the first Mortal Kombat game, Earth has already lost nine of these tournaments in a row and now combatants are playing for all the marbles. Relax, though. You don't have to play through three decades of games across a dozen platforms to be able to jump into MK 11. (Plus, in MK 9, lightning god Raiden hits a reset button that undoes the events of MK 1 through 8 and changes the past.)

MK 11's story mode does a good job of catching players old and new up to date on past events while still advancing the plot. Learning about the past is actually sort of inevitable, because the main storyline of MK 11 involves a rift in time, bringing two different generations of combatants face to face. Fighters meet (and battle) old flames, their children and even their past selves.

Visually, the game is the best it has ever been. Combat and cut-scenes flow seamlessly, and the level of detail in gore-filled special moves has never been higher. And while the story itself is (and has always been) outlandishly comical, with dialogue that would sound right at home on a pro-wrestling soap, it also has some excellent performances and emotional moments, too.

Fighting games have always had to strike a delicate balance between casual and competitive players, and MK 11 does this as well as any ever has. The game features comprehensive tutorial modes that delve into basic fighting-game mechanics and individual character move-sets, which include teaching concepts that typically only serious players would learn.

At the start, there are 20 characters available from which to choose. Each character has at least 60 skins, or visual variations, 90 pieces of gear to equip and a set of customizable skills to add to the basic moves. This leads to some incredible customization, so gone are the days when your Johnny Cage would look exactly like your opponent's Johnny Cage.

Similar to MK X, the previous title, characters can swap out different sets of special moves, altering their play-style even more.

MK 11 allows multiple customized loadouts for casual play, but only two predetermined move-sets are available in competitive mode.

There are some differences built into the game depending on which platform you buy it for. The Nintendo Switch version, which allows for more portable play, does not have the same hardware specifications as PS4, PC and Xbox One systems. What this means is environments have a lower resolution, characters look a bit fuzzier — sacrifices made to make it run on Nintendo's less-powerful hardware.

Few of these trade-offs affect gameplay, however.

MK 11 is at its weakest when you want to unlock skins, gear and fatalities for specific characters, because these things are locked behind hours of grinding (and even some grinding modes that are locked behind more grinding). That's not always as fun as it should be — which is a weird way of saying that ripping people's spines out can actually get kind of stale after a while.

The Towers of Time mode and Krypt are back, letting players earn in-game currency to unlock chests filled with randomized rewards, and new modes, characters, updates, skins and patches will continue to be released going forward.

MK 11 isn't a game that you just play for a weekend, finish and put away. It's very much a skill-based affair, one where you get better with practice, and it offers many hours of single-player and multiplayer enjoyment. In one interesting new online mode, there's even an artificial intelligence vs. artificial intelligence mode, where you and another player customize a computer-controlled team to fight each other.

MK 11 offers a wealth of fun for casual and competitive players, newcomers or veterans. The blood and ­gore can get kind of gross, and obviously aren't appropriate for all ages, but there are also some comedic elements mixed in with the dismembering and disemboweling.

All in all, it's the best Mortal Kombat game in more than a decade.

Title: Mortal Kombat 11 Platform: Windows, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Cost: $59.99 Rating: Mature for blood and gore, intense violence and strong language Score: 8 out of 10

Style on 06/03/2019