TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (June 3): Your pleasure and delight are more important than you've been making them. To keep your energy strong and your optimism bright, ask, "What's in it for me?" more often. People around you keep you close because you add something so special to the party (or job, family, event, etc.) that things just wouldn't be the same without you. Cancer and Gemini adore you.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You'll add to your support team. There's a lot you want in team members — availability, compatibility, affinity ... Don't forget the main point: that the person is capable of and enthusiastic about supporting you in some way.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): When you don't do what you tell yourself to do, it's a sign that there's something you've yet to understand about yourself. Consider for a moment that you may have needs that have escaped your awareness.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Anything worth doing will involve some degree of improvisation, probably because it's so freshly experimental that you don't yet have everything you need. It's when you're making it up as you go that you have the most fun.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): As anyone who's been to a theme park with more than two people can attest, as groups grow in numbers, they get exponentially more complicated.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You want to be involved in the projects that are glory-bound. They require greater courage and responsibility, though, because the stakes are higher and there's a lot that could go wrong.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): The real conversation starts after trust has been established. Anything before that will be either too boring to remember or some less-than-true version of the story.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Emotions are like a fluid, always seeking to equalize. This is happening inside you, different emotions mixing together and settling into a level. It's also happening between you and others. No one is completely impervious.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): If you want people to get behind you, you have to first get behind them. Start small. Join; volunteer; and help. Building trust is an absolute must. There is no influence without trust.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): The emotions that are most likely to block your energy or progress are the uncategorized ones. Put a name to the feeling, and then you'll know how to put it to good use.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Those who don't take no for an answer are missing the opportunity in no. No is a chance to clarify what each party wants and eliminate the options that don't qualify.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): There are many paths to where you're going. They've all been paved, measured and mapped. Those are not for you. Your route is going to be different and wonderful. Prepare to forge it.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Everyone has time for what they care deeply about. You can use this in a reverse engineering sort of way, too. If you're not sure what you care deeply about, just look at where your time goes.

GEMINI NEW MOON: The Gemini new moon is a social reset. Take stock of your social environment. You don't get to choose your family and probably have little to no control over who your neighbors, co-workers, community members and colleagues are. However, you can choose your friends. Fortune favors those who actively and strategically do so.

CELEBRITY PROFILES: Journalist, author and television personality Anderson Cooper could be the poster child for Gemini intellect, with a wide range of interests and a charming communication style. Cooper's moon and Saturn in Aries show the fiery, fearless spirit and drive that are necessary to ask the hard questions, go where the action (and sometimes danger) is and live in the public eye.

